Napa Farmers Market: Rodriguez Farms returns -- with berries

Harvest of the Month: Although food sampling at the Napa Famers Market has been suspended, be sure to stock up on fruits and vegetables to enjoy at home.

Napa Farmers Market temporary location: Until further notice, find the market on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the north parking lot shared by CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market on First Street in Napa. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, we are classified as an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County shelter-at-home mandate. If the situation changes, we will post updates on our website and social media.

Marilyn O’Connor is president of the board of the Napa Farmers Market.