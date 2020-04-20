Napa Farmers Market: Rodriguez Farms returns -- with berries

While our lives seem to be hanging in abeyance, spring marches forward. And with spring comes bright red, smile-inducing strawberries. At the Napa Farmers Market, one of our first signs of spring is the return of Rodriguez Farms. The members of the Rodriguez family are long-time vendors at the market with a reputation for their delicious organic berries.
Patricia Rodriguez co-owns the farm with her husband, Rosario, both of whom come from berry families. Patricia’s father worked for a berry farmer who sold through the local farmers markets, where she sold berries as a high-schooler. She met Rosario when they both worked for berry companies.
After they married in 1991, Rosario and Patricia began their own operation with three acres of strawberries along the coast in Watsonville. Since then, their farm has grown to over 60 acres and transitioned to organic practices, receiving an organic certification in 2004. According to Patricia, they take particular pride in managing their land organically, with new innovations every year around beneficial planting, rotating crops and even vacuuming pests.
All their work has paid off, as their following at the Napa Farmers Market proves. Many Napans enjoy the Albion variety they grow, which Patricia says they selected for its shape, size, meatiness and (most importantly) great flavor.
Rodriguez Farms is a classic example of a food producer that relies heavily on farmers markets to sell its produce. This family business started out selling at farmers markets and continues to count on those discerning customers who appreciate the quality difference the family’s efforts make. At this difficult time, the Rodriguez family’s business (like that of so many other farmers) is being affected by both market closures and fewer market customers.
The following recipe for strawberry sofrito was inspired by the strawberry sofrito pizza of Napa’s now-departed vegetarian restaurant Ubuntu. It is particularly suited for those of us who get overly excited at the strawberry stand and buy a basket or two too many. If you can’t polish them off fast enough and they get a little soft, no worries. This recipe transforms the strawberries into a delicious savory dish with just a hint of sweetness.
Strawberry Sofrito
Use this savory jam as a sandwich spread, pizza topping or cheese plate garnish. It’s great with fresh chèvre or burrata and with roast pork, turkey or chicken. Adapted from an Ubuntu recipe by Deirdre Bourdet, author of Hedonism Eats Barcelona.
2 cups chopped (¼-inch dice) onion
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon minced fresh thyme
Salt and pepper
¼ cup dry white or red wine
1 cup diced fresh strawberries
Sauté the onion in the olive oil over low heat with the garlic, thyme and salt and pepper to taste. Stir frequently and cook slowly until the onions are caramelized and completely soft, at least 20 minutes but longer is better. (Ubuntu claimed to cook the onions for hours.)
Add the wine and cook, stirring, until completely absorbed. Add the strawberries and an additional pinch of salt, cover and continue cooking. The berries will give off their juice, and then start cooking down. Stir frequently once the juice begins evaporating because the mixture will be tacky and want to stick to the pan. Cook until it forms a thick paste and the flavors have blended. Remove from the pan to cool.
For a decadent spring tartine, brush thickly sliced sourdough bread lightly with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill or broil until slightly charred. Top with a generous layer of strawberry sofrito, then spread the burrata on top and season with salt and pepper. Finish with a sprinkle of chopped fresh herbs, whatever you like and have on hand.
Makes about 1 cup.
Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us — and on you — to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now to our GoFundMe campaign at gofundme.com/f/savenapafarmersmarket or at napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Story Time has been suspended and the Education Station will be closed until further notice.
Harvest of the Month: Although food sampling at the Napa Famers Market has been suspended, be sure to stock up on fruits and vegetables to enjoy at home.
Napa Farmers Market temporary location: Until further notice, find the market on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the north parking lot shared by CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market on First Street in Napa. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, we are classified as an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County shelter-at-home mandate. If the situation changes, we will post updates on our website and social media.
Marilyn O’Connor is president of the board of the Napa Farmers Market.
