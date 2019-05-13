Anybody else remember Vanessi’s, the long-gone Italian restaurant in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood? I lived nearby for a few years, in my 20s, and I loved going to Vanessi’s and eating at the counter so I could watch the cooks make zabaglione to order. They would put Marsala, sugar and egg yolks in a double boiler, then whisk like mad, until the mixture thickened and frothed like a billowy cloud.
They would pour the warm, fluffy zabaglione into a glass (I think — I’m a little fuzzy on that part). But I clearly recall how cosmopolitan I felt, dining alone at the counter and eating that winey dessert.
I haven’t made zabaglione in years, but I do regularly make a French sabayon, a close relative. It’s a luscious sauce to serve with fresh or poached fruit for a dinner-party finale. Instead of Marsala, I use a good sweet muscat wine, like Robert Mondavi’s Moscato d’Oro or Quady Essensia. If you’re not a muscat fan, use any affordable dessert wine. Many come in half-bottles, but buy a full bottle if you want enough wine left to serve with the dessert.
Sabayon, at least the way I make it, has whipped cream folded into it, so it isn’t served hot, like zabaglione. You can serve it at room temperature, right after you fold in the whipped cream (that’s my preference), or you can chill it for a few hours. It doesn’t hold up forever.
Substituting honey for sugar gives the sabayon another aromatic layer. Visit Marshall’s Farm Honey at the Napa Farmers Market and select a delicate honey that appeals to you.
Then pick up some strawberries and blueberries at the market. If Bera Ranch apricots have shown up, add a few of those to your basket. Later in the summer, you’ll want to add raspberries, blackberries, peaches and nectarines. The sabayon is delicious with any or all of them. With fresh figs (you’ll have to wait for those), it’s a dessert for the gods.
Farmers Market Strawberries with Honey Sabayon
Replace some of the strawberries with blueberries if you like. From “Eating Local: The Cookbook Inspired by America’s Farmers” by Janet Fletcher (Andrews McMeel).
Sabayon:
¾cup heavy cream
6 large egg yolks
¼cup honey
¾ cup off-dry Muscat wine
2 pints strawberries, hulled and sliced
Superfine sugar
Brandy
Make the Sabayon: With a whisk, beat the cream to soft peaks. Refrigerate. In the top of a double boiler, using a whisk or electric hand-held beaters, whip the egg yolks and honey until pale. Set over a pot of simmering water so that the bottom of the double boiler remains above, not touching, the water. Whip until the mixture is light and thick, about 3 minutes. Add wine gradually, whisking until pale, thick, fluffy and approximately doubled in volume, about 10 minutes. Do not let the mixture get too hot or the eggs can scramble.
Place the top of the double boiler in a bowl of ice water to chill the mixture quickly. Whisk it occasionally to cool it faster. When cool, fold in the whipped cream. Use immediately or refrigerate until needed; you can make the sabayon up to 6 hours ahead.
Put the berries in a large bowl. Add superfine sugar to taste and a splash of brandy to heighten the flavor. Toss and let stand for about 15 minutes to draw out some juices. To serve, divide the berries among footed compote dishes or balloon wine glasses and top with a generous dollop of sabayon. Serve immediately.
Serves 8.
