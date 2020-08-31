Napa Farmers Market: Sabzi khordan -- eating greens

Cooking is the last thing I feel like doing when summer kicks into high gear, and I know I’m not alone. Hot weather calls for easy, refreshing dishes that keep stoves and grills firmly in the off position. One of my favorites in this category is the classic Persian herb platter called sabzi khordan.
Persian cuisine relies heavily on fresh herbs, and no Persian table is complete without a platter of sabzi khordan. The Farsi name literally means “eating greens,” and that’s exactly what it is: an assortment of tender, aromatic herbs that you tuck inside flatbread with a bit of fresh cheese, a slice of crisp radish or cucumber, and maybe a fresh shelled walnut or two.
This flavor-packed appetizer traditionally stays on the table throughout the meal, so diners can refresh their palates or enhance other dishes however they wish.
Preparation is ultra-simple and blissfully heat-free. Wash and dry the herbs, trim off any tough stems and roots, and pile the leaves on a platter or wide, shallow bowl. I sometimes stem some of my parsley and basil because they take up so much room in the dish, but there’s usually no need to bother stemming mint or cilantro (cilantro has more flavor in the stems than the leaves, anyway). People can always pluck the leaves off later if they want to.
For a proper sabzi khordan, you’ll want at least three different types of herbs. Parsley, cilantro and basil make a great trifecta and are all available at the Napa Farmers Market these days – but use whatever you like. Scallions, mint, arugula, watercress, chives, tarragon, dill and fennel fronds all are nice additions. Feel free to mix and match.
Complement your herb selection with fresh walnut halves, crisp radishes and another vegetable or fruit to bring a different texture and brightness. I like to put out J&J Ramos walnuts along with some type of cucumber, which is in peak season right now. Try the sweet and thin-skinned Persian or Armenian varieties, or lemon cucumbers peeled and cut into rounds. You could also use sliced tomatoes, melon, avocado or even peaches or plums if you prefer.
Add a chunk of Dacheva Son’s feta or fresh goat cheese to the platter, maybe a delicious dip from your favorite market vendor, some kind of flatbread, and you’re done. There’s no need to go crazy with tons of non-herb components. The herbs should always be the star. One cheese and two or three other colorful condiments or veggies is all you really need.
You can always add an extra layer of flavor by simply toasting a few whole cumin and coriander seeds, adding olive oil to them while they’re still warm, and letting things steep a few minutes. Just before serving, drizzle your cheese with the seasoned oil, spices and all.
Sabzi khordan is fabulous on its own, but it’s also a great way to turn a bit of leftover chicken, pork or lamb into a light meal that feels almost Vietnamese. Just choose herbs, veggies and fruits that play well with whatever leftovers you’ve got, and swap in lettuce cups for the flatbread if that seems like a better choice. Serve the meat in a dish alongside the sabzi khordan and add a bit to each delicious little wrap you make.
As a Persian host would say, “noosheh jaan“ – bon appétit.
Sabzi Khordan
Persian Herb Platter
Serves 4 as an appetizer
2 cups fresh parsley, tough stems removed
2 cups fresh cilantro, tough stems removed
2 cups fresh mint, basil, watercress or mix of other tender herbs
4 ounces feta or fresh goat cheese
2 cups sliced Persian cucumbers or succulent fruit (tomato, avocado, melon)
4 to 6 radishes
¹⁄³ cup fresh walnut halves
¹⁄³ cup prepared spread or dip of choice (optional)
4 pieces of lavash, pita, naan or other flatbread, cut in half (or 12 soft lettuce cups)
Wash and dry the herbs and arrange on a large platter or in a wide bowl. Break the cheese into small chunks and arrange on the platter with the herbs. Cut any small radishes in half; slice larger ones into wedges. Arrange the cut vegetables on the platter, garnish with walnut halves, and serve with the bread.
To eat, tear a small piece of bread, top with your chosen ingredients, and fold or roll it all up together for a potent punch of pure flavor.
Deirdre Bourdet is a food and wine wordsmith, recipe developer and author of the Hedonism Eats cookbook series. She is a member of Napa Farmers Market’s marketing committee.
