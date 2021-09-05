Napa Farmers Market: September at the Napa Farmers Market

September is here: Students are back in school, harvest is in full swing, and peak summer season produce begins the subtle transition into fall. On top of all that, it’s wildfire season.
At the Napa Farmers Market, we’re more concerned about planning for smoky days than rainy ones. In the spirit of National Preparedness Month, here are a few tips for shopping at the market when the air quality isn’t ideal.
Ensure you have a well-fitting N-95 mask and wear it properly so it creates a seal around your face. Make a list to expedite your shopping trip and limit time outdoors at the market. Check out www.napafarmersmarket.org/map to preview a map and list of farmers and vendors so you know who you’ll see in our aisles. If the air quality is unhealthy (red), we will open the market with caution but may close early depending on conditions. If the air quality is very unhealthy (purple) or hazardous (maroon), we will close or cancel the market. Stay up to date by joining our email list at www.napafarmersmarket.org and follow us on social media. Fingers crossed we won’t be directly affected this year.
September’s Harvest of the Month featured fruit are grapes. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, approximately 71% of world grape production is used for wine, 27% as fresh fruit, and 2% as dried fruit. We’re no strangers to grapes here in the Napa Valley, but I can guarantee the most flavorful bunches for eating will be found at the Napa Farmers Market. Once you get them home, pull off and compost any mushy grapes. Store them unwashed in the refrigerator for up to one week. Grapes are a versatile ingredient and pair well with savory dishes, like a traditional chicken salad or as an adventurous topping for fish.
The mighty tomato is September’s featured veggie. Although tomatoes are botanically defined as fruits (because they form from a flower and contain seeds), they're most often utilized like a vegetable in cooking. Whether you consider them a fruit or veggie, nothing beats a farmers market tomato!
But seriously, what is with the heirloom hype? “Heirloom” is a relatively new term for pre-1940 varieties of produce sustained by small family farmers over generations.
Tomatoes were originally multi-colored, meaning the rainbow-colored piles you see at the Napa Farmers Market is what nature intended. Starting in the 1940s, commercial farms selected tomatoes that are redder, rounder, and sturdier so they can be shipped around the country without getting all smashed up.
Commercial tomatoes have been bred for quantity over quality, which means they’ve lost a lot of their special flavor in the process. Heirloom tomatoes, on the other hand, have been cultivated because of their superior taste and texture. Although the tomatoes you see at the Napa Farmers Market from The Patch, Long Meadow Ranch, and more may be oddly-shaped and a crazy mix of colors, their flavor will not disappoint.
Grape and Tomato Salad
Serves 4-6
This simple summer salad combines September’s Harvest of the Month fruit and veggie.
2 cups cherry tomatoes
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 cups grapes
3 sprigs spring onions
3 sprigs cilantro
½ tablespoons chopped walnuts
½ teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons Parmesan or Feta cheese
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 pinch salt
Slice the tomatoes and grapes. Toss everything (except the cheese and nuts) with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Garnish with parmesan or feta cheese and walnuts.
Cara Mae Wooledge is manager of the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. For details visit napafarmersmarket.org.