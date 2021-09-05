Napa Farmers Market: September at the Napa Farmers Market

September is here: Students are back in school, harvest is in full swing, and peak summer season produce begins the subtle transition into fall. On top of all that, it’s wildfire season.

At the Napa Farmers Market, we’re more concerned about planning for smoky days than rainy ones. In the spirit of National Preparedness Month, here are a few tips for shopping at the market when the air quality isn’t ideal.

Ensure you have a well-fitting N-95 mask and wear it properly so it creates a seal around your face. Make a list to expedite your shopping trip and limit time outdoors at the market. Check out www.napafarmersmarket.org/map to preview a map and list of farmers and vendors so you know who you’ll see in our aisles. If the air quality is unhealthy (red), we will open the market with caution but may close early depending on conditions. If the air quality is very unhealthy (purple) or hazardous (maroon), we will close or cancel the market. Stay up to date by joining our email list at www.napafarmersmarket.org and follow us on social media. Fingers crossed we won’t be directly affected this year.