Napa Farmers Market: Social distancing while shopping

In a bowl, mash the avocado with a squeeze of lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Spread the avocado on toast. Top with chopped nuts or seeds, then with minced spinach or cilantro, and finally with a slice of smoked salmon. Drizzle with a little olive oil and enjoy.

Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down, and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us — and on you — to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate .

Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Story Time has been suspended and the Education Station will be closed until further notice.

Harvest of the Month: Although food sampling at the Napa Famers Market has been suspended, be sure to stock up on fruits and vegetables to enjoy at home.

Napa Farmers Market temporary location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the north parking lot shared by CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market on First Street in Napa. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, we are classified as an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. If the situation changes, we will post updates on our website and social media.

Robert Jordan, an executive consultant at Kaiser Permanente and former local educational administrator, serves as vice president of the Napa Farmers Market Board of Directors.