Napa Farmers Market: Social distancing while shopping

Before social distancing was necessary to keep as many people as possible safe from COVID-19, how often did we consider the idea of shopping safely? Most of us wander into our favorite grocery store, focused on our list or drawn in by the latest specials. We enjoy tasting the samples and shaking hands with our neighbors and friends who are on similar quests. Only in this age of COVID-19 are we considering whether or not that head of lettuce in the produce aisle was already handled by another shopper.
On a recent Saturday, as on most Saturdays, I was at the Napa Farmers Market. And while the market was not the weekly social experience we have come to enjoy, it was by the far the safest shopping experience I have encountered in weeks.
The vendors at the Napa Farmers Market were spaced out at safe distances from each other. It was not booth after booth, and it certainly did not resemble the narrow aisles of the supermarket, where shoppers are free to touch the apples, smell them and then put them back. The farmers, and the farmers alone, handled their produce or goods, wearing gloves and taking care to not cross-contaminate between handling food, cash or credit cards.
A maximum of 50 people were allowed into the market at one time, but the line (also spaced out accordingly) moved quickly. Shoppers got in and got out, respectfully and with care. There was no hoarding, no rushing, no grabbing, no rudeness. Everyone did his or her part, and for that reason, we were all able to acquire fresh produce and meats, while at the same time supporting our local farmers. Some of them depend entirely on the farmers market circuit for their livelihood.
We also did not have to deal with empty store shelves. The farmers and bakers brought what they had to sell, and we bought what we needed for the week. It was fresh, delicious and not picked over. Knowing that the food we purchased came directly from the farmers and did not pass through the hands of multiple distributors or transporters provided even greater comfort.
The other day, while running into a local chain grocery store, I witnessed two employees having to wipe down shelves with antibacterial wipes as a safety precaution. While I am glad they were taking the situation seriously, the Napa Farmers Market provides its customers with the benefit of being outside, in the open air.
Attempts to regulate how many people enter a traditional grocery store is a noble effort, but once inside, shoppers are still joining others in a confined space, touching carts and keypads to make purchases. Napa must be doing it right, because a photographer from a major newspaper that covers an entirely different metro market was at the market this past Saturday to document all the impressive steps that the Napa Farmers Market has taken to protect both the farmers and the patrons.
If you haven’t visited the Napa Farmers Market in the last few weeks, I would encourage you to come and experience a safe, reliable and organized place where the efforts of staff and volunteers take the worry out of shopping during this pandemic.
The Napa Farmers Market website is loaded with important information about how to make your shopping experience safe and enjoyable. It also describes your role and responsibility as a shopper. And even though we don’t have the samples, the live music or the chef demonstrations, we do have shoppers and farmers who respect the fact that we are all in this together.
And here’s some welcome news: Beginning Tuesday, April 7, the Napa Farmers Market Tuesday market resumes. Please join us every Tuesday morning at the market. See below for hours and location. See you at the market (from a distance of course)!
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
You can get all of the ingredients you need for this recipe from the Napa Farmers Market. It’s basic, delicious and easy to make after coming home from the market.
1 avocado, halved and pitted
Lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Sprouted rye bread or any favorite bread, sliced and toasted
Handful of chopped almonds, walnuts or seeds of choice
Minced spinach or cilantro
Smoked salmon
Extra virgin olive oil
In a bowl, mash the avocado with a squeeze of lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Spread the avocado on toast. Top with chopped nuts or seeds, then with minced spinach or cilantro, and finally with a slice of smoked salmon. Drizzle with a little olive oil and enjoy.
Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down, and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us — and on you — to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Story Time has been suspended and the Education Station will be closed until further notice.
Harvest of the Month: Although food sampling at the Napa Famers Market has been suspended, be sure to stock up on fruits and vegetables to enjoy at home.
Napa Farmers Market temporary location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays in the north parking lot shared by CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market on First Street in Napa. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, we are classified as an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. If the situation changes, we will post updates on our website and social media.
Robert Jordan, an executive consultant at Kaiser Permanente and former local educational administrator, serves as vice president of the Napa Farmers Market Board of Directors.
