Napa Farmers Market: Some sweet news

“Let’s meet at the Napa Farmers Market!”

Who else can’t wait to say that again?

Despite our current circumstances and the countless hurdles we’ve encountered, the Napa Farmers Market is still going strong. Our board president, board members, market manager, staff and numerous volunteers have gone above and beyond in their efforts to keep the market open as a viable and safe shopping venue for our city.

The Napa Farmers Market is consistently making improvements to safeguard the health and well-being of all. Week after week we have modified and restructured the market to fit the ever-changing landscape of what is to be our “new normal.”

For more information on how you can shop safely, visit our website at www.napafarmersmarket.org. While there, sign up for our newsletter, which comes with a handy, weekly shopping guide. You can also find a vendor map to help you in planning your shopping trip and keep you apprised of returning seasonal vendors.