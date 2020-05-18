Napa Farmers Market: Some sweet news

“Let’s meet at the Napa Farmers Market!”
Who else can’t wait to say that again?
Despite our current circumstances and the countless hurdles we’ve encountered, the Napa Farmers Market is still going strong. Our board president, board members, market manager, staff and numerous volunteers have gone above and beyond in their efforts to keep the market open as a viable and safe shopping venue for our city.
The Napa Farmers Market is consistently making improvements to safeguard the health and well-being of all. Week after week we have modified and restructured the market to fit the ever-changing landscape of what is to be our “new normal.”
For more information on how you can shop safely, visit our website at www.napafarmersmarket.org. While there, sign up for our newsletter, which comes with a handy, weekly shopping guide. You can also find a vendor map to help you in planning your shopping trip and keep you apprised of returning seasonal vendors.
While the number of vendors at our temporary Oxbow location has increased since the initial opening, we are still missing several of our regular vendors. To learn how you can support the vendors currently not at the market, check out all of the vendor profiles on our website. Two favorites that haven’t been at the market in a while are Contimo Provisions and Sweet Somethings Bakery.
Contimo has temporarily moved from a sandwich shop to grocery delivery service. If you are planning to fire up the grill for Memorial Day, they have plenty to throw on it: pork chops, handmade sausages, marinated chicken and burgers with all of the fixings. You can also purchase items to build your own version of their delicious sandwiches at home. From sliced meats like ham, prosciutto, roast beef, chicken and mortadella to pickled items, preserves, cheese and hot sauce, ingredients for great homemade sandwiches are not far away.
Contimo recently added staples such as coffee, milk, eggs, butter and seasonal produce from local farmers and suppliers. For those of us struggling for ideas for what to cook at home, Contimo offers recipes as well as a meal-planning tool. It’s super easy to order and pay online, and they provide contact-free delivery (usually the following day). Visit them at www.contimonapa.com and look for their “We’ll bring you groceries” tab.
Sweet Somethings Bakery is taking custom and special orders for their delicious treats. While they specialize in creating dessert bars for events and parties, they also take special orders on a smaller scale. The bakery has a variety of items including scones, cookies, cupcakes, cakes, pies, brownies and candy. The browned butter shortbread cookie is my absolute favorite. All special-order items are sold by the dozen. Through May, delivery is free within the City of Napa. Head over to www.sweetsomethingsnapa.com to peruse their offerings. You won’t be disappointed. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook @SweetSomethingsNapaCA.
Don’t forget to shop the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesdays as well as Saturdays. You’ll find many more superb offerings for your Memorial Day menu.
Asian Cabbage Slaw
The light and refreshing slaw is the perfect addition to your Memorial Day barbecue.
Serves 6
3 Tbsp. sesame oil
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 thumb of fresh ginger, minced
½ cup plain yogurt, or more if needed
Juice from 1 lime
1 head green cabbage, thinly sliced
½ cup chopped cilantro
Salt and red chili flakes, to taste
Warm the sesame oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, then let cool.
In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, garlic, ginger and lime juice. Add the cabbage and cilantro. Toss well. Season to taste with salt and chili flakes and add more yogurt or lime juice if needed.
Please donate now
The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us — and on you — to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market
Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Story Time has been suspended and the Education Station will be closed until further notice.
Harvest of the Month
Although food sampling at the Napa Famers Market has been suspended, be sure to stock up on fruits and vegetables to enjoy at home.
Napa Farmers Market Temporary Location
Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market in the north parking lot shared by CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market, 500 First St. in Napa. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Carlie Speelman is on the Napa Farmers Market board of directors and is a paralegal specializing in alcohol beverage law.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.