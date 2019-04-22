* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sandy Sauter is the executive chef of public programs for the Culinary Institute of America at Copia (www.ciaatcopia.com) and co-owner and managing partner of Spork Kitchens (www.sporkkitchens.com), a commercial rental kitchen in Napa. She is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market participates in the Market Match program, doubling the value of CalFresh benefits purchasing power for all eligible food products. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit napafarmersmarket.org.