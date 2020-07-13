Napa Farmers Market: Summer on the farm

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. To prepare the fruit, place in a bowl and toss with the sugar and flour. Set aside.

To make the dough, whisk together the flour, salt, sugar and baking powder. Cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the cream and mix lightly, just until the dry ingredients are moistened.

Put the fruit in a 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Make biscuits out of the dough, 2 to 2 1/2 inches in diameter and 1/2-inch thick. Arrange them over the top of the fruit. Bake until the topping is brown and the juices bubble thickly around it, 35 to 40 minutes.

Let cool slightly. Serve warm, with cream to pour on top or ice cream, if desired.

Serves 4 to 6

Carine Hines is co-owner of Sun Tracker Farms, a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market.