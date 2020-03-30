Napa Farmers Market: Supporting the market -- at a safe distance

As a public health professional and the manager of the Napa Farmers Market, I can assure you my highest priority is having a safe and healthy market. The Napa Farmers Market is an essential food resource, and my staff and I are committed to keeping the market open and safe for everyone through significant social distancing.

The events that unfolded earlier this month were unprecedented, unpredictable and tested the unbreakable spirit of the Napa Farmers Market community of staff, volunteers, farmers, vendors and customers.

On March 16, we were informed that our regular location, the Napa Valley Expo Fairgrounds, was closing because of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order. The Expo would not allow the market to operate on that site. As we do in Napa, the community stepped up to help. The Oxbow Public Market and CIA at Copia have provided us a temporary location in their shared parking lot through Saturday, April 4.

After a week of completely revising the way we do business, based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health and California Department of Food and Agriculture, we successfully held our weekly Saturday market on March 21.