Napa Farmers Market: Supporting the market -- at a safe distance

As a public health professional and the manager of the Napa Farmers Market, I can assure you my highest priority is having a safe and healthy market. The Napa Farmers Market is an essential food resource, and my staff and I are committed to keeping the market open and safe for everyone through significant social distancing.
The events that unfolded earlier this month were unprecedented, unpredictable and tested the unbreakable spirit of the Napa Farmers Market community of staff, volunteers, farmers, vendors and customers.
On March 16, we were informed that our regular location, the Napa Valley Expo Fairgrounds, was closing because of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order. The Expo would not allow the market to operate on that site. As we do in Napa, the community stepped up to help. The Oxbow Public Market and CIA at Copia have provided us a temporary location in their shared parking lot through Saturday, April 4.
After a week of completely revising the way we do business, based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health and California Department of Food and Agriculture, we successfully held our weekly Saturday market on March 21.
Things went well. Too well, in fact. Although we had taken measures to implement and monitor social distancing, our efforts were not enforceable, and people still used the market as a family and social outing rather than as an essential grocery-shopping trip. Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio called me because she received complaints about the lack of social distancing from health professionals who had attended the market to shop for themselves.
Last week, we became experts in crowd control, a complete 180 from our business-as-usual strategy. We expanded the footprint of the market to allow for even more spacing between vendor stalls. We designated a Senior Hour (for those 65 years old or older) between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and we implemented crowd control by limiting the number of customers in the market to allow for adequate social distancing.
The Napa Farmers Market is on a mission to support local agriculture and provide community access to the best fruits and vegetables. Many small, family-owned farms rely on our market as their primary source of income. Without the profits from direct-to-customer sales at our market, they will not be able to maintain their businesses.
We do, however, have an even greater commitment to protect community health during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident in the ability of our farmers market team to implement whatever measures are necessary for adequate social distancing. But in this public health emergency, nothing is certain.
I am extremely concerned about the financial future of the Napa Farmers Market as a nonprofit organization. Vendor stall fees provide 99 percent of our already small operating budget. As part of our safety measures, we have significantly reduced the number of vendors at the market to include only farmers and grocery items, excluding hot food and artisan vendors. Although our responsibilities are increasing due to additional requirements such as crowd control, we’ve had to reduce staff hours based on budget projections.
You can help. If you value the Napa Farmers Market, please help us continue providing our essential community service by making a donation of any amount at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate or dropping cash into our donation jar at the market entrance. Although this situation is daunting and the future uncertain, I will do everything in my power to keep the Napa Farmers Market open and safe for all. Our motto amidst this crisis is “Keep Calm and Napa Farmers Market On.”
Kids activities: Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Story Time has been suspended and the Education Station will be closed until further notice.
Harvest of the Month: Although food sampling at the Napa Famers Market has been suspended, be sure to stock up on fruits and vegetables to enjoy at home.
Roasted Fennel and Orange Salad
This early spring recipe comes from Olivier Said and Chef Mike C of Kitchen on Fire in Berkeley.
3 large fennel bulbs, cut into thin wedges
3 tablespoons plus ½ cup olive oil
1½ tablespoons minced lemon thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar or juice of 1 Meyer lemon
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
2 medium oranges, peeled and cut into segments
¼ small red onion, shaved thinly
3 to 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
¼ cup minced parsley
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Toss the fennel with the 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon thyme, and salt and pepper. Transfer to an oiled baking sheet and roast until tender and nicely browned, 25 to 35 minutes, flipping the fennel over halfway through.
In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, and honey until well blended. Slowly whisk in the ½ cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Toss the fennel, oranges and onion with the vinaigrette. Divide among the serving plates along with the goat cheese. Garnish with the parsley.
Serves 6.
Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market in the north parking lot shared by CIA at Copia and Oxbow Public Market on First Street in Napa. Hours are 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, they are classified as an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County shelter-at-home order. If the situation changes, they will post updates on their website and social media.
Cara Mae Wooledge, MPH, is the Napa Farmers Market manager. Her background in public health risk communication is helping the Napa Farmers Market address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
