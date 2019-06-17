We’re getting close to the time when my favorite summer veggie will be available at the market. I will purchase and cook this delectable gift of Mother Nature even after my wife has waved the surrender flag and asked that I just make it for myself. Yep, sweet corn season is about to start.
Sweet corn has a certain simplicity to it that makes buying it a no-brainer. There are just three colors to choose from: yellow, white and bi-color. Personally, I don’t care what the color is as I cannot find any flavor difference, and people who grow and sell sweet corn agree that they all taste the same.
There is one difference in sweet corn varieties that has nothing to do with color or taste and that is whether or not they are GMO (genetically modified organisms). GMO corn strains have been genetically engineered to have particular traits, such as resistance to pests and to herbicides.
A planting of Roundup Ready corn can be sprayed with glyphosate (aka Roundup) to inhibit weed growth. Bt corn has been modified to contain genes for Bacillus thuringiensis, a soil-borne bacterium that is toxic to hornworms and other insects. Glyphosate is a controversial herbicide and has recently been recognized as a carcinogen by the state of California. Many consumers, including myself, are concerned about this herbicide making its way into our food.
I have stood next to people perusing non-GMO sweet corn at the Napa Farmers Market and watched them recoil in horror at the sight of a hornworm on the tip of the ear. I try to explain that this is a good sign as it means the sweet corn has not been sprayed with a pesticide.
This argument doesn’t always work as most people have a stronger aversion to insects than they do to pesticides, but at least I tried. If you have chickens, they will love you if you bring home a few ears of sweet corn containing hornworms. To a chicken, hornworms are a delicacy.
Everyone seems to have a favorite way of preparing corn on the cob. Some people dunk the shucked ears in boiling water for a few minutes. Others peel back the husk and remove the silky tassel, then replace the husk, tying it closed at the tip, soak the ears in cold water and then grill them over hot coals or a gas flame. My preferred method is to shuck the corn, slather it with butter, wrap it in aluminum foil and cook it on a covered grill for about 20 minutes.
A few years ago, I discovered that you don’t have to cook sweet corn at all. It is delicious raw. I was talking to Mark Haberger from Big Ranch Farm about sweet corn as he had just brought in a load of freshly picked ears. Mark grabbed two ear and handed one to me. Then he pulled back the leaves and tassel from his ear and started eating it. Not wanting to be rude, I did the same thing although I was sure I would not like raw corn. I was wrong. I loved it. Now I add raw sweet corn to a salad or whatever I’m making that calls for sweet corn.
Sweet corn has an interesting history. While field corn, or maize, has been around for thousands of years, sweet corn only goes back to the late 1700s. Sweet corn is believed to have been grown on the East Coast by the Iroquois Indians in the 1770s. The Iroquois called it papoon. Its kernels were white, and the cob was a bright red color that the Indians used to make dye.
New Englanders soon started growing their own papoon and, through cross-pollinating, began to make new varieties of sweet corn. Sweet corn very well may have been on George Washington’s dinner table. However, given Washington’s bad teeth and wooden dentures, he was probably not able to eat it.
Here’s some sweet corn trivia you can use to impress your friends and family: Every ear of sweet corn has an even number of rows. There are about 800 kernels in 16 rows on each ear of corn.
We expect the first harvest of sweet corn to arrive at the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesday, June 18, or Saturday, June 22, but don’t hold me to it. Nature has been doing strange things this year, causing produce to arrive later than expected.
Cheesy Rice Casserole with Corn and Chiles
Adapted from “The Border Cookbook” by Bill Jamison and Cheryl Jamison.
Serves 4.
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup of chopped onions
1/2 cup chopped fresh mild green chile
Kernels from 2 ears of sweet corn
3 cups cooked rice
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 cup crema or sour cream
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 2-quart baking dish.
Melt the butter in a medium skillet. Add the onions and chile and saute until soft. Stir in the corn and cook for 3 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and stir in the rice, cheese, crema, salt and pepper. Spoon into the greased baking dish and bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove the cover and bake for 5 minutes.
Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Serve warm.
Kids’ activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market’s Education Station on Tuesdays and Saturdays for Story Time at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
On the KVYN Music Stage: James Patrick Regan will perform at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, June 22, and Fred McCarty will perform at the market on Tuesday, June 25.
Harvest of the Month: Through June, enjoy comparative tastings of apricots and raspberries at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.