Napa Farmers Market: Thanks to the Napa community

All I see are rainbows and sunshine.

Though we have had a lot of challenges and strife to focus on in the past year, I would like to focus on the positive for a moment and hope we can all hang out in that mind space for (quite) a while. In short, I want to shout, loud from the mountain tops, “You rock, Napa!”

The way, in difficult times, that this community comes together to support those who need it, astonishes me! Using the Napa Farmers Market community as a sample group of Napa as a whole, this is some of the generosity I have witnessed over the past year.

You have shown loyalty by following us as we moved the entire market three times in one crazy year. You have bought masks, which were lovingly made and donated by some of our die-hard volunteers, to support our efforts to keep the market operating safely with the unforeseen and unavoidable costs of a COVID-19 reality. You have stuffed cash in jars for Chef Ken Frank and his team to use to buy farmers’ market produce to cook fresh and healthy meals for the Napa homeless shelter. You have donated food for Can Do to pick up and deliver directly to those in need.