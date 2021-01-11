Napa Farmers Market: Thanks to the Napa community

All I see are rainbows and sunshine.
Though we have had a lot of challenges and strife to focus on in the past year, I would like to focus on the positive for a moment and hope we can all hang out in that mind space for (quite) a while. In short, I want to shout, loud from the mountain tops, “You rock, Napa!”
The way, in difficult times, that this community comes together to support those who need it, astonishes me! Using the Napa Farmers Market community as a sample group of Napa as a whole, this is some of the generosity I have witnessed over the past year.
You have shown loyalty by following us as we moved the entire market three times in one crazy year. You have bought masks, which were lovingly made and donated by some of our die-hard volunteers, to support our efforts to keep the market operating safely with the unforeseen and unavoidable costs of a COVID-19 reality. You have stuffed cash in jars for Chef Ken Frank and his team to use to buy farmers’ market produce to cook fresh and healthy meals for the Napa homeless shelter. You have donated food for Can Do to pick up and deliver directly to those in need.
And, the gold-leaf icing on the cake, you donated $12,675 via Can Do’s Give!Guide, this year, to the Napa Farmers Market to help fund our CalFresh Market Match Program, which has seen a nearly 100% increase in usage in 2020. Last year we were thrilled to have raised $7,380 with the Give!Guide and had it available for this unpredicted rise in need. Well, once again Napa, you have outdone yourself!
As we are beginning to see the clouds part, the rainbows form, and the sunshine after this dreary time, we know that the work is not done. Your donations help your fellow Napans in need, double their CalFresh benefits at the farmers market so that every dollar they spend gets their family two dollars’ worth of fresh, delicious produce to eat.
I thank you, on behalf of the Napa Farmers Market board of directors and staff, because we were all blown away by your generosity! You have proven, once again, that Napa is a community that supports those who are down, along with the hopes and dreams of others. You are supportive of local small businesses and farmers and have shopped at the market regularly. Thank you to all of you who have volunteered, shared, donated, worked together, and just been down-right neighborly.
Now, when I say I see rainbows and sunshine, I’m not kidding. Sure, figuratively, but I am a visual/kinetic type. So, let’s explore some lovely winter produce available at the Napa Farmers Market currently, specifically: rainbow chard and oranges (or, little globes of Sunshine, as I like to refer to them).
I have always loved how certain veggies, like winter squashes, beets, citrus, and even some “greens,” soak up all the sunshine of late summer and turn it into these brightly colored and vibrantly flavored foods to enjoy throughout the dimmer months of the year. It is what carries me through, along with the compassion of this bright and vibrant community!
Orange-Poached Beets with Rainbow Chard and Lentils
Makes 4 to 6 servings
For the beets:
2 bunches of beets, one of red and one of gold, make sure they are similar in size
Fresh squeezed orange juice, as needed
1 teaspoon kosher salt
For the lentils:
1 pound dried green lentils
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons minced garlic
¾ cup chopped cilantro
For the chard:
3-4 bunches of rainbow chard
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, diced small
1 tablespoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon chili flakes, or to taste
To finish:
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, as needed
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice, or as needed
¼ cup pomegranate molasses
For the beets:
Trim the greens from the beets and wash the beets, scrubbing well. If the greens are healthy-looking, wash them and set them aside with the chard. Put the beets in a saucepan large enough to hold them in a single layer. Pour in enough fresh-squeezed orange juice to come about halfway up the sides of the beets and add the salt. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a bare simmer. Cover with a tight-fitting lid. Cook, turning beets in the liquid every 7 or 8 minutes until the beets are tender when poked with a small knife, adding a little more liquid if necessary, 25 to 35 minutes, depending on the size of the beets. Drain the beets, reserving the liquid, and let cool to room temperature.
For the lentils:
Rinse the lentils in cold running water and drain. In a medium saucepot, cook the garlic in the 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the lentils and stir to coat with the olive oil. Toast the lentils briefly, about 1 minute, and add the cilantro. Add the reserved beet-poaching liquid and enough water to cover the lentils by 2 inches. Bring the water to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook the lentils until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and drain off any excess liquid. Reserve and keep warm.
For the chard:
Meanwhile, prepare the chard. trim off the bottom 1 inch or so of the stems and discard.
Cut out the thick stem from each leaf, or grasp the leaf on both sides of the stem with one hand and pull out the stem with the other; reserve the stems. Wash the leaves (including beet greens, if using) and stems separately in plenty of cold water; drain in a colander. Cut the stems crosswise into very thin slices, dry and cut the leaves crosswise into thick ribbons.
Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the chard stems and onion, cook stirring often, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and chili flakes, and stir until fragrant. Add the chard and beet greens, if using, and cook until the leaves have wilted about 4 minutes.
To finish:
Taste and adjust the seasoning for the lentils and greens. Spoon the lentils onto a platter and top with the chard mixture, cover and keep warm until ready to serve. Meanwhile, peel the beets by rubbing them with a paper towel then cut into wedges. Top the lentils and greens with the beet wedges and drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil, the lemon juice, and the pomegranate molasses.
Sandy Sauter is an owner of Spork Kitchens and Chef Sandy Consulting, LLC, Chef Instructor for Rouxbe Online Culinary School, and is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.
]he Napa Farmers Market is at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater, every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The Tuesday market will return in April 2021. Face coverings are required for entry (no exemptions) for everyone over two years old. As a California Certified Farmers’ Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.