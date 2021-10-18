Napa Farmers Market: The autumn grape leaves

The surrounding vineyards slowly shift from lustrous green to warm yellow. Crisp, cool air coupled with warm sunny afternoons offer a respite from hot, dry summer. Autumn, my friends, has arrived with style and grace. The seasonal transition into cooler, cozy nights offers time for restoration and reflection. The captivating shift in colors during my walk through the farmers market echoes the same delight and wonderment.

This time of year hits particularly close to home as we at Matthiasson Vineyards, along with our neighboring wineries and vineyard, approach the end of the 2021 grape harvest. Vines on the valley floor and surrounding rolling hills are gearing up to “hibernate.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

This year for the first time, I had the great fortune to work in the vineyards throughout the entire growing season, and the experience unlocked an even deeper appreciation for the dedicated farmhands who have worked the soil for years, lifetimes, and often generations. I found myself inspired by their distinguished wisdom and steadfast efforts.