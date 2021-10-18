Napa Farmers Market: The autumn grape leaves

The surrounding vineyards slowly shift from lustrous green to warm yellow. Crisp, cool air coupled with warm sunny afternoons offer a respite from hot, dry summer. Autumn, my friends, has arrived with style and grace. The seasonal transition into cooler, cozy nights offers time for restoration and reflection. The captivating shift in colors during my walk through the farmers market echoes the same delight and wonderment.
This time of year hits particularly close to home as we at Matthiasson Vineyards, along with our neighboring wineries and vineyard, approach the end of the 2021 grape harvest. Vines on the valley floor and surrounding rolling hills are gearing up to “hibernate.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
This year for the first time, I had the great fortune to work in the vineyards throughout the entire growing season, and the experience unlocked an even deeper appreciation for the dedicated farmhands who have worked the soil for years, lifetimes, and often generations. I found myself inspired by their distinguished wisdom and steadfast efforts.
In wine, we process, we press, barrel down, then button up the wineries for the following harvest, and lay our wines to rest. Meanwhile, the farmers we visit at the market are sowing the second or even third successions for fall offerings that provide new weekly inspiration for our culinary delights and innovations. With little pause to catch a breath, they are bringing in the first round of fall produce with just as much excitement as the first summer harvest.
The farmers market is a canvas expressing that same seasonal change of direction. Colors shift from Brandywine tomato red to pomegranate claret, from pattypan sunshine yellow to delicata blond, brushstrokes in an array of deep, rich, earthy, and russet tones.
The colors that find their way into my kitchen every other week show up in my garden with a carton full of seeds and starters from Napa County Seed Library. I am challenging myself to grow a handful of vegetables alongside the farmers, in hopes of learning more ways of sustainable living and seasonal eating. The work demands patience and dedication, but the rewards — both tangible and intangible — are truly incomparable.
Grape Focaccia
Developed by King Arthur Baking, Co.
Dough:
1/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
3/4 cup warm water
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
2 tablespoons sugar
1 large egg
1 1/4 teaspoons salt
3 cups all-purpose flour
Topping:
1 1/4 pounds seedless red grapes (about 80 grapes)
2 tablespoons olive oil
Fresh rosemary sprigs, for garnish (optional)
To make the dough: Weigh your flour; or measure it by gently spooning it into a cup, then sweeping off any excess. Combine all the dough ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix until a soft dough forms. Knead using a mixer at medium speed for 6 minutes or by hand on a lightly floured surface for 8 minutes, until the dough is smooth and supple. Transfer the dough to a greased bowl, cover, and let rise for 1 to 2 hours, until doubled.
Wash and drain the grapes.
To assemble: Lightly oil an 18" x 13" baking sheet. Transfer the dough to the pan and gently press it out to fill the pan. If the dough starts to snap back, cover, and let it rest for 10 minutes before pressing it out further.
Drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil over the dough and arrange the grapes across its surface.
Cover the dough with greased plastic wrap or your favorite reusable cover and let it rise for 30 minutes. Remove the cover and gently press the grapes down into the dough; they should be embedded, not resting on top. Re-cover and let rise for another 30 minutes, while you preheat the oven to 375°F.
Uncover the focaccia, add rosemary sprigs, and bake for 23 to 27 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from the oven and serve warm.
Store any leftovers, well wrapped, at room temperature for a couple of days, freeze for longer storage.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Arthur Clary retired in September He had been the Yountville postmaster for 15 years and with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for 24 y…
Napa's aging Stanly Lane trail is newly paved and looking better than ever.
Napa man inherited an unusual gift: 3,000 vintage buttons. What's next for the collection?
St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause …
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
Napa's historic post office lanterns get preservation update with new coverings.
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
Imane Hanine is a board member for the Napa Farmers Market.