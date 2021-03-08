Napa Farmers Market: The best fish in town?

Since the start of the pandemic, my husband and I have been buying more of our food at the Farmers Market. One delightful discovery is the excellent fish we can buy at the market. There are two companies selling fish at the market: FreshWay Fish and Santa Rosa Seafood. They both offer delicious fish and shellfish. We have bought salmon, halibut, scallops and Petrale sole from both of them.

Eating fish is a great way to support your heart. The Mayo Clinic recommends at least one serving of fish per week to support heart health. We are certainly trying to meet this guideline by buying fish every Saturday. This week we made a meal of grilled salmon, mashed potatoes and blanched asparagus, all purchased at the Market. When the Tuesday Market returns in April, we’ll try to eat fish two times a week.

Why does the fish at the market taste so good? I believe it is a freshness factor. When you think about food at the grocery store, you have to understand how many steps that food has gone through before it gets to the produce bin or meat/fish case.