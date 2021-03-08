Napa Farmers Market: The best fish in town?

Since the start of the pandemic, my husband and I have been buying more of our food at the Farmers Market. One delightful discovery is the excellent fish we can buy at the market. There are two companies selling fish at the market: FreshWay Fish and Santa Rosa Seafood. They both offer delicious fish and shellfish. We have bought salmon, halibut, scallops and Petrale sole from both of them.
Eating fish is a great way to support your heart. The Mayo Clinic recommends at least one serving of fish per week to support heart health. We are certainly trying to meet this guideline by buying fish every Saturday. This week we made a meal of grilled salmon, mashed potatoes and blanched asparagus, all purchased at the Market. When the Tuesday Market returns in April, we’ll try to eat fish two times a week.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Why does the fish at the market taste so good? I believe it is a freshness factor. When you think about food at the grocery store, you have to understand how many steps that food has gone through before it gets to the produce bin or meat/fish case.
Food starts with the producer: a farmer, fisherman, rancher, etc. These producers typically sell to a consolidator who then sells to a distributor who sells to a retailer who moves the food into their warehouse. Finally, the food moves from the grocer’s warehouse to the store where you buy it. This process can take days or weeks.
At the market, these steps are dramatically compressed. For farmers, the fruits and vegetables are picked and brought directly to the market. Instead of days or weeks, you get your produce in literally hours. The freshness of the produce means it can last longer at home if you are not immediately using what you bought on Saturday.
For fish, the purveyors are similar to a combination wholesaler/retailer. Santa Rosa Seafood is a family business that started selling fish at the Vet’s Building Farmer’s Market in Santa Rosa. According to online sources they had outstanding quality products and a large selection right from the beginning. Now Santa Rosa Seafood has a restaurant, Santa Rosa Seafood Raw Bar and Grill on Santa Rosa Avenue.
In addition to Napa, they also sell at the Calistoga, Windsor and San Rafael Farmers Markets and fish with a fleet of three boats out of Bodega Bay. They also import and buy from trusted local sources from the West Coast.
Our other fish company, FreshWay Fish, is a family0owned and operated seafood company out of Roseville. Freshway also started off selling at local farmers markets. They now sell at more than 50 farmers' markets throughout Northern California and Nevada. In addition, they offer home seafood deliveries and wholesale seafood to restaurants and grocery retailers.
What do our two fish vendors have in common? They both sell to multiple farmers markets plus directly at their own locations, which leads to a high turnover of products and as a result very fresh fish. Fresh fish is the key to delicious fish.
We had a lovely meal with halibut a few weeks ago. This recipe calls for cherry tomatoes, which are not in season at this time of year in Napa. However, store-bought cherry tomatoes work fine as the roasting brings out a sweet tomato flavor that shines in this dish. Also, the recipe calls for any white flesh filet, so fish other than halibut also works.
We paired the halibut with a grain mixture and a garden salad. Even though tomatoes are not in season, there are still plenty of salad ingredients at the market: Romaine, carrots, radishes and green onions.
WATCH NOW: NAPA VALLEY'S DAZZLING 2021 MUSTARD SEASON
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
At age 21, St. Helena High School graduate Cristian Maldonado has launched his own catering business, earned a real estate license, and wants …
The Napa school district explores options for closing a middle school campus and possibly shifting its dual-language immersion program.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
Chris Lemley, a high school dropout, found the support and encouragement to succeed at Napa Valley College.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
In true millennial style Napa Valley resident Sarita Lopez writes books, has her own cactus water company and is part of the leadership of Nap…
One of American Canyon's niches in Napa County's wine world is providing room for refrigerated wine warehouses, with another on the way.
Want to live in downtown Napa? These new homes in the city center range from $779,000 to $1.6 million.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for …
Cindy Deutsch is a Napa Farmers Market board member.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St.( at Pearl Street),every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon. Face coverings are required for entry for everyone over 2 years old.. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.