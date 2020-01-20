January can be a cool, dreary and sometimes rainy month, but there is a bright sunny spot at the Napa Farmers Market right now as it is peak citrus season. From Cara Cara oranges to Satsuma mandarins, a colorful assortment of locally grown, ripe citrus awaits you in varieties and flavors you can only find in the coolest months and can’t often find at the grocery store.
Today’s citrus varieties are believed to have descended from just a handful of ancestors primarily from sub-tropical and tropical southeast China. Citrus trees first reached this country in the 1500s, but did not arrive in California until the late 1700s.
Like olives and grapes, citrus was introduced to California by Spanish missionaries establishing missions in Southern California. The first commercial citrus orchard was planted in what is now downtown Los Angeles. Citrus was not grown widely in California until an ample supply of irrigation water was channeled to the Central Valley. Today, California leads the country in fresh citrus production.
Here are some of the citrus varieties you’ll find at the Napa Farmers Market to brighten your days and help you get your dose of vitamin C in the winter months.
Oranges: Oranges are thought to be a hybrid of pomelos and mandarins. Most oranges, such as the navel orange, are available late fall through early spring. Cara Cara is a rich, sweet variety of navel orange with salmon-colored flesh. Blood oranges have a deep red color due to the presence of plant pigments that have antioxidant properties. Valencia oranges, the seeded variety popular for juices, are generally available May through September, when other varieties are out of season. Some varieties, like the navel, are generally easy to peel by hand, while others are best cut with a knife.
Mandarins: Some varieties of mandarins are marketed as tangerines, but many people consider the two names synonymous. Satsuma mandarins have loose, leathery skin, while clementines have thinner, tighter skin and few seeds. Page mandarins are actually a cross between a tangelo (a mandarin-grapefruit hybrid) and a clementine. Kishu mandarins are tiny, sweet and seedless. Canned mandarins are usually bathed in lye after they are peeled to remove their membranes—a good reason to buy them fresh at the Napa Farmers Market.
Limes: Limes have thin green to yellow-green rinds and green flesh. Lime juice and zest are widely used in cooking and beverages in a variety of cuisines. The common “bartender’s lime,” or Bearss lime, may be a hybrid of the Key lime and citron. Sweet limes, such as Palestine limes, resemble lemons and are less acidic.
Lemons: For thousands of years, lemons have been widely used medicinally and as an antiseptic. Lemon juice inhibits oxidation, so it helps slow the browning of apples, avocados and bananas after they’re peeled or sliced. Eureka is the most common variety. Meyer lemons are likely a hybrid of lemon and orange. They have a thinner skin and sweet-tart flesh and are more perishable than other lemon varieties. Variegated lemons have green and yellow stripes, pink flesh and a tangy flavor.
Grapefruit: Large with whitish or pink pulp, grapefruits are the result of a natural cross between sweet orange and pomelo. Pink varieties, like Red Ruby or Rio Red, contain the pigment lycopene and are especially good for juicing. They contain a flavonoid, called naringin, that gives them a bitter flavor. Naringin and other organic compounds in grapefruits can interact with certain drugs in the human body. Though sometimes called grapefruits, Oro Blancos and cocktail “grapefruits” are crosses between a pomelo and a mandarin.
Pomelos: With thick, soft rinds and juicy interiors, pomelos are the largest and perhaps the oldest of the citrus fruits. They are not particularly sweet but don’t have the characteristic bitterness of grapefruits. Some varieties still have green skin when they are ripe. They are easy to peel and are best eaten by hand rather than with a spoon.
Kumquats: The perfect winter snack, kumquats are shaped like tiny oranges but they can be gobbled whole—skin, seeds and all. Their flesh is tart, but their rinds are sweet. Meiwa kumquats are rounder, while the Nagami is more egg-shaped. The fruit is also often candied or preserved in salt or sugar. Some mixologists are even swapping kumquats for olives for a modern twist on the martini.
Currently, J&J Ramos Farms has navel and Cara Cara oranges and a variety of mandarins and tangerines. Rainwater Ranch also has navel oranges, plus Lisbon lemons and Oro Blanco and Ruby Red grapefruit.
Lemon Olive Oil CakeMy wife, Jeanine, has been making this lemon olive oil cake for many years. This recipe makes one 10-inch cake.
3 large eggs, beaten
½ cup sugar
1-1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil, preferably infused with lemon
1-1/4 cups whole milk
Juice of 1 to 2 lemons
1 tablespoon lemon zest
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
Powdered sugar
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch cake pan or a Bundt cake pan.
In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, sugar, olive oil, milk, lemon juice and lemon zest.
In another bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and baking soda.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and whisk until blended.
Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Use a toothpick to test whether it is done. It should come out clean and the edges of the cake should begin to pull away from the sides of the pan.
Remove from oven and allow to cool on a rack. Run a knife around the edges and invert the cake onto a plate. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market Education Station on Saturdays for Story Time at 10:30 a.m. There might be coloring, matching games or other fun activities too.
On the KVYN Music Stage: On Saturday, Jan. 25, Javier Caballero will be performing.
Harvest of the Month: Through January, enjoy comparative tastings of citrus and chard at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.
Napa Farmers Market is moving. As of Saturday, Feb. 8, the Napa Farmers Market will be held at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third Street, in Napa. Find the market next to Zinfandel Hall. Hours remain 8:30 am. to 1 p.m. with all the same great vendors and activities.