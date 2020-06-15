Napa Farmers Market: The elusive quality of 'normal'

Not so long ago, most of the day’s news was transmitted by the printed word. There were no apps or smartphones or social media or even websites. Watches told time. Cameras took photos. And news was printed in a newspaper and delivered to peoples’ homes or businesses to be read and discussed.
It didn’t take all day to read and discuss the news, and sometimes people turned toward other topics to pass the time. Two perennial favorite topics in smaller towns like Napa were weather and crops.
I don’t mean to downplay the importance of the current topics making headlines in our news cycle. We are living through tumultuous times, and staying informed is important, now as ever before. However, talking about a single topic nonstop, even one as large and all-encompassing as the COVID-19 pandemic, does not necessarily increase our understanding of that topic.
And while we could certainly stand to talk about social justice and racism more than we probably tend to do, this is an area where doing something, even something small, would probably have more impact than just talking about it. And it would certainly have more impact than just reading about it.
Chitchat about crops and weather may have become synonymous with just killing time or with a bygone era not in touch with today’s faster pace. These topics certainly seem to have taken a back seat to the 24/7 news cycle. And yet, I have recently found these slow-paced topics to be a great comfort in these strange times.
It occurred to me recently, while walking though the Napa Farmers Market and checking out the extraordinary bounty of produce, that most of the natural world remains unfazed by our current human predicament. Seeds sprout. Flowers attract pollinators. Buds break open, and shoots grow.
Plants produce and offer up mature fruits in an endless variety. It’s humbling. It’s life sustaining. And it continues apace in the face of our news cycle.
The Napa Farmers Market currently isn’t the same meeting place that it has been historically. Visitor traffic is controlled in and out. Market management is vigilant about social distancing, sanitizing and urging you to get your shopping done quickly so that more of your neighbors can get in to do theirs.
However, while you are inside, walking the rows, talking to the farmers and filling your bag with fresh produce, you may just find a hint of that elusive quality that we are now nostalgically calling “normal.” And when you get home, you may find yourself wanting to put together a crisp, fresh salad so that you can sit down with those you are sheltering in place with and share a nice meal and some conversation. You might even want to talk a little about the weather and speculate about this year’s crops.
Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
The best recipe for a summer salad is to go to the Napa Farmers Market and pick up whatever looks tasty. But the dressing is what holds it together. Making your own from scratch is easier than you might think, and you will be amazed at the difference in taste and texture. This simple vinaigrette is from “The Cakebread Cellars American Harvest Cookbook” (Ten Speed Press) by Cakebread Cellars chef Brian Streeter, a regular Napa Farmers Market shopper and supporter, with Napa Farmers Market board member Janet Fletcher.
6 large cloves garlic, peeled
1/3 cup plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 small shallot, minced
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Put the garlic cloves on a square of aluminum foil. Add the 1 teaspoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Seal the foil around the garlic to make a package and bake until the garlic is tender, about 40 minutes. (You could also roast the garlic on a hot barbecue instead of in the oven. Just avoid placing the foil package of garlic directly over the coals or the gas burner.). On a cutting board, mash the garlic to a paste with the side of a chef’s knife. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, shallot, mustard and garlic paste. Whisk in the 1/3 cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Curtis Strohl is the general manager of B Cellars in Yountville. He is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.
Napa Farmers Market New Location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
