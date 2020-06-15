Napa Farmers Market: The elusive quality of 'normal'

6 large cloves garlic, peeled

1/3 cup plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 small shallot, minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Put the garlic cloves on a square of aluminum foil. Add the 1 teaspoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Seal the foil around the garlic to make a package and bake until the garlic is tender, about 40 minutes. (You could also roast the garlic on a hot barbecue instead of in the oven. Just avoid placing the foil package of garlic directly over the coals or the gas burner.). On a cutting board, mash the garlic to a paste with the side of a chef’s knife. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, shallot, mustard and garlic paste. Whisk in the 1/3 cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us—and on you—to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at napafarmersmarket.org/donate. You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. When you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice. Every item on Amazon is available on AmasonSmile (smile.amazon.com) at the same price. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.

Curtis Strohl is the general manager of B Cellars in Yountville. He is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market. Napa Farmers Market New Location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.