Napa Farmers Market: The joy of bouncing

The last couple of years has afforded me a unique perspective on our Napa community: a view from the front entrance of our farmers market. It has been nearly two years since our state went into what we all called “lockdown.”

During those months, the Napa Farmers Market was required to limit the number of people gathered within our market. Wanting to lend a hand, I often volunteered to be the “bouncer” for the Farmers Market.

As I let shoppers enter, singly or in groups of twos, threes, or fours, I often expressed a hearty “Thank you for coming to the market!”

We were incredibly thankful to see so many Napans willing to spend their Saturday morning standing in line – often one that wrapped around the block – to shop at the Napa Farmers Market. There were just so many unknowns at that time, and we had no idea how many people would show up.

But in addition to the consistently robust market turnout, we were struck by how many people smiled behind their masks and thanked me and the other market volunteers for being there. When two parties willingly choose to interact and feel compelled to thank the other, that is a winning combination!

Being the volunteer bouncer was a rewarding way for me to provide service to our community in challenging times – a pandemic antidote – as service is an act of both giving and healing. The Napa Farmers Market truly could not function without our volunteers, who show up rain or shine, to help set up and run the Market.

We were saddened to learn that one of the Market’s most loyal and longest-serving volunteers, Herb Fish, recently passed away. Herb had volunteered with us for over 22 years and was reliably found at the Yajome entrance greeting and counting customers since we moved to West Street in 2020. He performed many acts of service for the market over the years, but one thing never changed: Herb volunteered between 8 a.m. to and 10 a.m. sharp! He led a full and active life and loved sharing about his extended family, including his wife, Val, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. We are going to miss Herb’s gentle smile and steady presence as part of our market family.

We’re still not back to “normal,” of course, but the market has remained open for the past six months or so without a line and without restrictions. During that time, the number of Napans who come out to support our local farmers and to bask in the beauty of fresh, in-season, local produce, has continued to grow, as the market continues to offer “winning combinations” for our community.

A vibrant farmers market helps ensure our entire community has access to fresh and healthy food, with no “supply chain issues.” At the same time, it helps ensure that our farmers get a fair price for all the hard work they put into growing, raising, and harvesting our food. Finally, it also provides opportunities for Napans like Herb, me, and many others to be of service to their community while having fun connecting with customers and vendors.

Even without pandemic-related capacity restrictions, we are always in need of folks to help support market operations. If you are available to volunteer, email manager@napafarmersmarket.org or visit www.napafarmersmarket.org/volunteer.

While I’m happy we no longer need a bouncer at the market entrance, I do miss the opportunity to thank people individually on behalf of our farmers and vendors, so I’ll take this opportunity to do so. Thanks, Napa, and I’ll see you again soon at the market.

Curtis Strohl is a member of the board of the Napa Farmers Market