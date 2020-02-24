Napa Farmers Market: The market does its part to combat hunger

Since moving to our new home at the Napa Valley Expo, our customer counts have been similar to the turnout on a Saturday in July. That great response is gratifying. Hopefully, the trend will continue as we march into spring. The last few weeks we have had both gorgeous weather and the buzz of a new location on our side. As a reminder, the Napa Farmers Market is open rain or shine year-round on Saturday and on Tuesday from April through October. For our market to thrive, not just survive, we need customers to shop every market day.