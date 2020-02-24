Napa Farmers Market: The market does its part to combat hunger

In early February, I attended the InTents Farmers’ Market Conference in sunny San Diego. For three days, I was inspired and motivated by other farmers market managers and folks from diverse organizations supporting our work across the country. My biggest takeaway was that the Napa Farmers Market truly goes above and beyond as Napa County’s largest, year-round California Certified Farmers Market.
In addition to our role as a marketplace providing direct access to farm-fresh produce, the Napa Farmers Market is dedicated to fighting local ‘food insecurity’ through a variety of programs and community partnerships. In Napa County, more than 8,000 families experience the problem with food insecurity, which means they are at risk of not having enough to eat.
Every market day, volunteers collect donated produce at the Napa Farmers Market and deliver it to the Napa Valley Food Bank and other local organizations providing food assistance, like the South Napa Shelter and NEWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services. Some of this produce is donated by our farmers at the end of their sales day. Some of it comes from shoppers who buy a little extra for Napa’s needy and place it in the donation bin at the market’s Information Booth.
On Saturdays, Napa Valley CanDo’s Food Rescue Team handles the pickup and delivery. On Tuesdays from April through October, Feeding It Forward Napa Valley does that task.
Last year, Napa Farmers Market donated more than 14,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables. Fresh produce is especially valued at the Napa Valley Food Bank because, unlike non-perishable items, there is no limit on how much a client can take. Not only do fresh produce donations help fight food insecurity, they also improve nutrition for our low-income neighbors.
Last year, the Napa Farmers Market partnered with Abode Services to improve the nutrition of the South Napa Shelter’s homeless residents. The “Shopping for the Shelter” jar at the market received over $1,000 in cash donations, which allowed the South Napa Shelter to serve fresh vegetables and fruit from the farmers market at almost every meal. This year, in addition to purchasing fruits and vegetables with the donated cash, I will work with Abode Services to plan special meals for the shelter featuring fresh produce and specialty food from the Napa Farmers Market.
Although doing our part to combat hunger is important, the primary mission of the Napa Farmers Market is to support local farms through direct-to-customer sales. Farmers markets play a critical role in a sustainable food system by allowing small family-run farms to survive in an economy where they otherwise could not compete. According to American Farmland Trust, 80 to 90 cents of each dollar you spend at a farmers market goes to the farmer. When you shop at a grocery store, the farmer’s share drops to about 16 cents.
Since moving to our new home at the Napa Valley Expo, our customer counts have been similar to the turnout on a Saturday in July. That great response is gratifying. Hopefully, the trend will continue as we march into spring. The last few weeks we have had both gorgeous weather and the buzz of a new location on our side. As a reminder, the Napa Farmers Market is open rain or shine year-round on Saturday and on Tuesday from April through October. For our market to thrive, not just survive, we need customers to shop every market day.
As a nonprofit organization, the Napa Farmers Market needs financial support from our community to continue improving the experience our customers expect. Our small operational budget comes from vendor stall fees. Moving the market is expensive, and we are preparing to do so again, from May 2 to June 2, to accommodate BottleRock.
Please consider making a donation at www.napafamersmarket.org. Every little bit helps support and improve your Napa Farmers Market.
Bean and Beet Salsa
Adapted from CUESA’s Foodwise Kids Program
3 to 4 medium beets, greens removed
1 small bulb of fennel, in ½-inch dice, plus a few frilly fronds
1 large lemon
1 cup cooked beans
1 tablespoon olive oil, more to taste
½ teaspoon of cayenne (optional)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Place the beets in a pot and cover with water. Heat on high until boiling. Cook until the beets can be pierced easily with a skewer, 15 to 20 minutes or more, depending on size. Drain and allow to cool, then peel. Cut into ½-inch dice.
Place the diced fennel in a bowl. Detach a few of the fronds, tear them small, and add them to the bowl as well.
Roll the lemon back and forth on a work surface, pressing on it to loosen the juice inside. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice over the bowl, discarding any seeds. Add the beans to the bowl.
Add the beets, olive oil and cayenne. Mix gently with a spoon. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serves 4
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market Education Station on Saturdays for Story Time at 10:30 a.m. There might be coloring, matching games or other fun activities too.
On the KVYN Music Stage: On Saturday, February 29, Fred McCarty will be performing.
Harvest of the Month: Through February, enjoy comparative tastings of beets at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.
Cara Mae Wooledge is the manager of the Napa Farmers Market and a public health advocate.
The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Napa Valley Expo, 601 Silverado Trail, Napa. Use the Silverado Trail RV Park entrance and park in front of Zinfandel Hal. The market participates in the Market Match program, doubling the value of CalFresh benefits purchasing power for all eligible food products. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit napafarmersmarket.org.