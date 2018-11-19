Annie Baker is the proprietor of Annie’s Cookies, a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market. She is also on the market’s board of directors.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Tuesdays (through November 20) and Saturdays (all year) from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit www.napafarmersmarket.org