Napa Farmers Market: The market is open

Customers can help keep our market healthy as well. First and foremost, stay home if you are sick. Modify your regular routine of bringing the whole family to sending one dedicated shopper. Shop with your eyes before picking your items. Once you've made your purchase, keep your distance (6 feet) from others. This final recommendation will most likely be the hardest to carry out, because so many of our customers enjoy greeting friends and neighbors at the market. For the time being, we will all have to turn our hugs and handshakes into a friendly wave from a distance.

Let's face it: we all need to shop for food, so why not shop at the Napa Farmers Market? The food available at our market is more densely nutritious than largely industrialized sources. It is widely believed that immune responses are best served by the intake of fresh fruits, vegetables, and fungi harvested and eaten at the peak of their freshness.

It is also important to note that the Napa Farmers Market will continue our food assistance activities. CalFresh customers can double their benefits to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, which will help stretch their food budget during this uncertain time. We will also continue to collect fresh food donations that will be delivered to the Napa Valley Food Bank by Napa Valley CanDo volunteers.