Napa Farmers Market: The market is open

As a public health professional, having a safe and healthy farmers’ market is my highest priority. In Napa County, we are no strangers to natural disasters. The Napa Farmers Market board of directors and I believe our market is an essential food resource and we are committed to keeping our market open whenever possible, be it fire, earthquake or coronavirus.
State and local health officials have issued orders to cancel "nonessential mass gatherings." Although during regular times, people enjoy gathering at the Napa Farmers Market, we are not a social event. Our primary purpose is to act as a critical platform for farmers and food producers to sell their fresh produce and products directly to our customers. Purchasing food is a non-optional activity that should not be made scarce.
At this point, you may be wondering how many people come to the Napa Farmers Market. Our staff tracks customer counts every hour, and at last month's peak (during outstanding weather) the highest count was around 200 customers at one time. As an outdoor market, we operate in a relatively low-risk environment with fresh air ventilation and direct sunlight. Outdoor spaces with airflow and natural UV spectrum light are less hospitable to viruses.
We will be taking additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Napa Farmers Market. We have suspended all food sampling, Story Time has been cancelled and the Education Station will be closed. In addition to the bathrooms inside Zinfandel Hall, there will be a hand-washing station at the opposite end of the market.
Customers can help keep our market healthy as well. First and foremost, stay home if you are sick. Modify your regular routine of bringing the whole family to sending one dedicated shopper. Shop with your eyes before picking your items. Once you've made your purchase, keep your distance (6 feet) from others. This final recommendation will most likely be the hardest to carry out, because so many of our customers enjoy greeting friends and neighbors at the market. For the time being, we will all have to turn our hugs and handshakes into a friendly wave from a distance.
Let's face it: we all need to shop for food, so why not shop at the Napa Farmers Market? The food available at our market is more densely nutritious than largely industrialized sources. It is widely believed that immune responses are best served by the intake of fresh fruits, vegetables, and fungi harvested and eaten at the peak of their freshness.
It is also important to note that the Napa Farmers Market will continue our food assistance activities. CalFresh customers can double their benefits to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, which will help stretch their food budget during this uncertain time. We will also continue to collect fresh food donations that will be delivered to the Napa Valley Food Bank by Napa Valley CanDo volunteers.
Although keeping the Napa Farmers Market open is our goal, we are also committed to protecting community health. If instructed by Napa County Public Health to close the market due to concerns about COVID-19, we will comply. If that should happen, we may not have much advance notice, but we'll let you know as soon as possible. We will post any changes on Napa Farmers Market social media. If you haven’t done so already, sign up for our e-newsletter mailing list at napafarmersmarket.org.
We hope to see you at the market on Saturday, I’ll be sure to wave hello.
Roasted Fennel and Orange Salad
Source: Olivier Said and Chef Mike C, "Kitchen on Fire"
3 large fennel bulbs, cut into thin wedges
3 tablespoons, plus ½ cup olive oil
1½ tablespoons lemon thyme, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
3 tablespoons champagne vinegar or juice of 1 Meyer lemon
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
2 medium oranges, peeled and cut into segments
¼ small red onion, shaved thinly
3 to 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
¼ cup parsley, minced
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Toss the fennel with the 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon thyme, salt, and pepper to coat well. Transfer to an oiled sheet tray and roast in the oven for about 25 to 35 minutes, flipping the fennel over halfway through the cooking, until tender and nicely browned.
In a large bowl, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, and honey until well blended. Slowly whisk in the ½ cup olive oil until well incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.
Toss the fennel, oranges, and onion with the vinaigrette. Divide among the serving plates along with the goat cheese. Garnish with the parsley.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Story Time has been suspended and the Education Station will be closed through March.
On the KVYN Music Stage: On Saturday, March 21, Darleen Gardener will be performing.
Harvest of the Month: Although food samples at the Napa Famers Market have been suspended, be sure to buy some broccoli and winter citrus to enjoy at home.
Cara Mae Wooledge, MPH is the Napa Farmers Market Manager. Recently, she has found her background in public health risk communication particularly helpful in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at Napa Valley Expo, 601 Silverado Trail, in Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance and park in front of Zinfandel Hall. Hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with all the same great vendors and activities.