Pears are a very underappreciated fruit. I will usually reach for an apple over a pear. I basically psyche myself out about pears, telling myself they are too mushy or too mealy for me to eat and they won’t have much flavor anyway, right?
Wrong! I just had never eaten a pear that was truly awesome until I tried a pear at the Napa Farmers Market a couple of years ago at the Arceo Ranch booth. Wowza!
I had to take a step back and ask, “Is this a pear?” I had never tasted a pear with so much flavor. And the texture was amazing: smooth, creamy and velvety. I am pretty sure this is what a pear was always meant to taste like. It was floral with notes of honey. It was a French Butter pear and I fell in deep like instantly.
I started putting pears in everything from my salads to my cereal and even my sandwiches. Don’t even get me started on a grilled Brie sandwich with pears. Yum!
There are so many desserts that can be made with pears, too, and I have made them all: pear sorbet, pear and berry crisp, pear tart, pear cake. The pear cake recipe below is courtesy of Annette Arceo of Arceo Ranch.
As the cookie lady, it really does kill me to mention this, but pears are good for you. They are an excellent source of fiber and Vitamin C.
Pears are in season right now. Stop by Arceo Ranch at the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays to get some.
French Butter pears are available now along with Papples (a hybrid pear that looks like an apple) and Seckels. Coming soon will be the Bosc and Comice varieties.
Chef Demonstration at the Napa Farmers Market: On Saturday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m., chef Greg Cole will demonstrate a recipe for Fresh Melons with a Serrano Chili and Lime Syrup. The demonstration is free and recipes and tastes will be provided.
Kids Activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the Education Station on Saturday, Aug. 25, for Story Time at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., followed by Earth Art at 10:45 a.m.
On the KVYN Music Stage: The People of Earth will perform at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 25.
Italian Pear Almond Cake
Annette Arceo of Arceo Ranch
This pear cake recipe is more pears than cake. It is moist and light, perfect for any time of day. From Annette Arceo of Arceo Ranch.
1 cup finely ground almonds or almond meal
7 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
9 Tbsp. (1 stick plus 1 tablespoon) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 large eggs
3 ripe pears, peeled, halved and cored
1/3 cup sliced almonds
Powdered sugar for garnish
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease an 8-inch springform pan and line the bottom with a round of parchment paper.
Put the ground almonds, flour and baking powder in a bowl and whisk to blend.
In a large bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar together until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Using a spatula, fold in the dry ingredients. Spoon the batter into the prepared baking pan and spread evenly. Batter will be thick and only about 1 inch deep.
Arrange the pear halves, cut side down, on top of the batter. Bake 25 minutes.
Remove the cake from the oven and sprinkle the sliced almonds over the top. Return to the oven until a skewer inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 8 to 10 minutes longer.
Let the cake cool in the pan on a rack. Run a knife around the perimeter and carefully remove the ring and base. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.
Makes one 8-inch cake.