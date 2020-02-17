It occurs to me as I write this newspaper column that many of you will not actually read these words printed on paper. Rather, you will read them on your computer (or maybe even on your phone) by downloading the digital edition of this newspaper.
For me, reading the newspaper, printed on paper, has always been one of life’s little pleasures. From the time I was a young man, I considered it a daily and weekly ritual to unfold the paper and dig into what was happening in the world around me. The smell of the paper and ink, the smell of a cup of fresh coffee, the comforting feel of the paper refolded just right for reading…these were all part of an experience that was more, for me, than simply “consuming” the news.
Obviously, that is all changing quickly. Newspapers are struggling to keep up with the 24/7 pace of the internet, and our habits as consumers are demanding that they change quickly or die. We are fortunate to enjoy our own local paper here in Napa. For many, in towns larger than ours, a local newspaper is now only a memory.
There are many other examples of modern life and culture that are changing quickly. For each of these changes, there will always be folks who are left behind to be nostalgic, like me and my love of news printed on paper. But the changes will happen nonetheless, and there probably are good reasons for them.
Sometimes, however, cultural and technological changes do not really live up to their own hype. I am thinking here of the many changes we have seen in our food systems.
For good economic reasons, people and companies in food-related businesses continually look for ways to add scale to their models, to cut time, to economize picking, processing, packaging, delivery. If I read one more article (on paper or on my phone) about a new home grocery delivery service, I am going to scream. Because the one thing that has not changed, and will not change, is this: farmers produce food from limited agricultural resources: arable land, water and livestock.
Our health, our subsistence, our continuation as a culture depend fundamentally on our access to sustainable agriculture. I happen to love shopping at the Napa Farmers Market for many of the same reasons that I always loved reading a newspaper. I like the experience. I like the smells, the colors, the mingling of people. I like a cup of coffee on a foggy morning while I talk to a farmer about what is coming in fresh this week, next week and the week after that.
But even if I didn’t love all of these things, I would still shop at the Napa Farmers Market for one important reason: I want to make sure that we have good farmers, financially viable farmers, sustainably farming their land and managing their precious, limited resources.
You have free articles remaining.
Election Day is March 3 in California. I hope that you’ll read up on the candidates and issues, on paper or on a screen. I hope that you’ll exercise your precious right to vote and vote your conscience. And I invite you to vote again, with your dollars, every Saturday at the Napa Farmers Market. Supporting local farmers is a vote for a healthy future.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market:
- Bring your youngsters to the market Education Station on Saturdays for Story Time at 10:30 a.m. There might be coloring, matching games or other fun activities too.
On the KVYN Music Stage
- : On Saturday, Feb. 22, Michael Bilello will be performing.
Harvest of the Month:
- Through February, enjoy comparative tastings of beets at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.