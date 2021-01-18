Napa Farmers Market: The truths about farming

Now, you may not be ready to throw your career out the window and devote your life to producing and foraging all your own food. But have no fear, there are so many wonderful farmers that love their animals, love their land and devote themselves to returning to the ecosystem everything they harvested. And you, as a consumer, can choose to meet these farmers, buy your food from them, and in a way, return to the natural cycle of life and death that comes from eating.

The longer I am a farmer, the more vegetarian I have become. But simply becoming a vegetarian or vegan does not exempt you from the heavy environmental demands of agriculture, nor the associated death and demands of animals. In fact, the most sustainable farming model is to integrate animals into vegetable and fruit production. But this model requires more effort from the farmer, more overhead costs, and more commitment from the consumer.

Shopping locally at your farmer’s market is the best way to meet your farmers and support a better food system. You might meet the person who painstakingly picked your cherry tomatoes or who delivered to the animal that is now providing you nourishment. This may initially make you uncomfortable, but the less degrees of separation between your food and your dinner plate, the more you are building a sustainable food system and returning to the food chain.