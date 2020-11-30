Napa Farmers Market: The variety in winter crops

The season has officially changed here in California, marked by a quiet Halloween and Thanksgiving, the sun setting at 5 p.m., our first bit of rain and the arrival of fall produce at the Napa Farmers Market.
The average Californian can now look forward to winter routines. For farmers, much of what marks the shift from summer to fall are the types of plants we grow and the parts we harvest.
Summer harvests are all about fruit. And when I say fruit, I mean the fruit you may think of as a vegetable. Tomatoes, zucchini, eggplant, green beans and corn are all fruits just like peaches and melons. And the long, warm days of summer are the perfect time of year for fruit to ripen and flood the Napa Farmers Market with deliciousness.
Once the fall season settles on the farm, we stop harvesting fruit and start harvesting other plant parts. Now is the time for lettuce, braising greens and cabbages, which are all leaves. Are you looking forward to cooking some broccoli and cauliflower? Those are actually modified flowers. Broccoli are flowers that grow as leaves, and cauliflowers are flowers that grow as stems.
Do you love radishes and turnips? Turns out that those “root vegetables” are not roots after all but a part of the stem called the hypocotyl. When you can identify the different plant parts on your dinner plate, you can understand seasonal eating.
The incredible selection you find at the Napa Farmers Market reflects the diversity of plant families. One reason to shop at the market is to find produce that you can’t find at a supermarket.
Do you want an apple? You’ll find 10 varieties at the Devoto Gardens stand. Are you hungry for greens? You’ll find multiple types of kale at the Esquivel Farm booth. You never know what new fruit or vegetable you will discover by browsing the Napa Farmers Market. But these apparently diverse fruits and vegetables come from only a handful of plant families.
Within a single plant family, you can find a whole seed catalog’s worth of crops that differ by just a few genes. At Sun Tracker Farm, we grow many crops but only seven families of plants. One of my favorite examples is the brassica family, which includes everything from kale to kohlrabi, cabbage, radishes, bok choi and cauliflower.
So how did we end up with so many edible crops from so few families? For millions of years, humans saved the seed from plants with traits they liked and replanted those seeds. With every new generation of plants, the genes evolved a little bit until we had a domesticated crop. While kale and radishes may seem completely different, they are actually very similar in their genetic make-up.
The cucurbit family is another beautiful example. In the summer, we enjoy melon, summer squash and cucumber, all of them cucurbits. In the fall, we turn to their hard-skinned relatives, the winter squashes. When my husband and I make our planting plan for the farm, we love to grow a mix of winter squashes of different flavors and colors. But even the seven varieties we grow are just a smattering of the choices we could make.
So many of the foods we eat today, including most of the big-hitter crops, were bred by the native peoples of the Americas. Cucurbita plants, native to the Americas, were first domesticated in Oaxaca, Mexico, 8,000 to 10,000 years ago. They entered Europe only 500 years ago and have since become one of the most important food families globally.
So, this holiday season, I encourage you to try all the different kinds of winter squash you find at the Napa Farmers Market and thank the long-ago breeders who brought these beautiful, delicious and nutritious fruits to your table.
Carine’s Winter Squash Soup
This year at Sun Tracker Farm, we grew a new type of winter squash called North Georgia Candy Roaster. It’s a long shiny-skinned winter squash that looks just like a slug, but it is oh so sweet. It is an heirloom variety bred by the Cherokee tribe, and it’s my new favorite for its history, sweetness and ease of preparation.
Serves 5 to 6.
4 to 6 pounds of winter squash (North Georgia Candy Roaster, Rugosa butternut or other butternut squash, Musqué de Provence pumpkin, or any hard-shelled squash)
2 Tbsp. olive oil
3 yellow onions, diced
Salt and pepper
2 cups vegetable or chicken stock or water, plus more as needed
1 cup buttermilk
Heavy cream or crème fraiche
Peel the squash and cut in 1- to 2-inch cubes. I find it easier to cut the squash in quarters before I peel them.
In a heavy-bottom pot, heat the olive oil, add the onions and a large pinch of salt, and sauté on medium heat until the onions are nicely melted, about 10 minutes. Add the squash, the stock and another large pinch of salt. Cover and simmer until the squash is fully soft, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.
Puree the soup in a blender or with an immersion blender. Stir in the buttermilk and season with salt and pepper. If the soup is too thick, thin with stock, water or more buttermilk.
Top with a bit of cream of crème fraiche and eat with a good loaf of bread and salad.
Carine Hines is co-owner of Sun Tracker Farms, a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market, and she is on the market’s board of directors.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon.
