Napa Farmers Market: The variety in winter crops

The incredible selection you find at the Napa Farmers Market reflects the diversity of plant families. One reason to shop at the market is to find produce that you can’t find at a supermarket.

Do you want an apple? You’ll find 10 varieties at the Devoto Gardens stand. Are you hungry for greens? You’ll find multiple types of kale at the Esquivel Farm booth. You never know what new fruit or vegetable you will discover by browsing the Napa Farmers Market. But these apparently diverse fruits and vegetables come from only a handful of plant families.

Within a single plant family, you can find a whole seed catalog’s worth of crops that differ by just a few genes. At Sun Tracker Farm, we grow many crops but only seven families of plants. One of my favorite examples is the brassica family, which includes everything from kale to kohlrabi, cabbage, radishes, bok choi and cauliflower.

So how did we end up with so many edible crops from so few families? For millions of years, humans saved the seed from plants with traits they liked and replanted those seeds. With every new generation of plants, the genes evolved a little bit until we had a domesticated crop. While kale and radishes may seem completely different, they are actually very similar in their genetic make-up.