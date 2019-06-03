* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Janet Fletcher is a Napa food writer and cookbook author. She is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.

Napa Farmers Market has the largest selection of fresh, nutricious, locally-grown and produced food sold directly by small farmers located within a 60-mile radius of Napa. Located in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa, the market is open Saturdays year-round and on Tuesdays, April through September, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, to sign up for our newsletter or donate to the market, visit napafarmersmarket.org.