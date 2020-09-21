Napa Farmers Market : Tomato sauce basics

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until soft. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomato puree and simmer until the sauce reaches the desired consistency, 1 to 2 hours. Stir frequently to avoid burning. If desired, puree in a blender or with an immersion blender to make a smoother sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

If you are canning the sauce, add 1 tablespoon bottled lemon juice or ¼ teaspoon citric acid to each sterilized pint jar. Fill with hot tomato sauce to within ½ inch of the rim. Add the new cap and secure with a metal band. Follow standard canning procedures and process in a boiling-water bath for 15 minutes. Lift the jars out with jar lifters onto a rack and let cool without moving them until they seal.

David Layland is past president of the Napa Farmers Market.

Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us—and on you—to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.

You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. When you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice. Every item on Amazon is available on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com) at the same price. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.

Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St., site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9:00 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.