Napa Farmers Market: Try a new holiday dish

Here we are, smack-dab in the middle of the holiday season, in the most unusual year in recent (or even not-so-recent) memory. We are all trying to figure out what that means to us personally and how it will all shake out logistically.
I have, anecdotally, noticed two different “first instincts” that people experience. Some think that all traditions are out the window because we can’t all gather like we are accustomed to. Others feel like they need tradition more than ever to keep some sense of sanity.
I want to propose a third category for you. Keep those traditions (especially the food ones), just on a somewhat smaller scale. I hate to say, this may entail math. Those old family holiday favorite recipes will probably need to be scaled back a bit. Unless, of course, you plan to give a lot away (more on giving in a bit).
There are more holiday food traditions in the world than seeds on a farm. And they range wildly. Here are a few that I find fascinating, to name just a fraction.
Tamales: A traditional holiday fare in many parts of the Americas (including San Diego, where I am from). Building tamales is as much about the social aspects of gathering as it is about food and eating. I have spent many a Christmas Eve gathered with family, filling tamales with various savory and sweet fillings, to be steamed and devoured by a whole host of family and friends stopping by with good wishes. I’m far away from my brood in San Diego this year, but that doesn’t mean I can’t still enjoy eating or making tamales, just maybe a couple hundred less.
Oysters: Nearly half of all the oysters harvested in France each year are eaten between Christmas and New Year’s. This is an idea I can really get behind. Perhaps if I run out of time or steam (get what I did there?) to make my tamales, I will shuck some oysters and pop some bubbles instead.
Goose: Since ancient times, goose has been the center of the holiday feast in parts of Europe. The Christmas goose is still the traditional fare in Germany and many other locales in Europe. In the U.S., however, turkey, ham and beef have pushed goose aside, probably due to availability, and now ham and beef are the Christmas main courses on many tables.
Injera: This spongy, tangy Ethiopian flatbread is used as a base for toppings and to scoop up dishes such as rooster doro wat, a chicken stew with hardboiled eggs in spicy berbere sauce, for the festive occasion. I love everything about this tradition, not the least of which is throwing the utensils aside and getting my hands dirty. I mean, we are all family around this holiday table, right?
Vánočka (pronounced van-otch-ka): From the Czech Republic, this sweet bread is braided and made with raisins and almonds. With it comes some interesting customs that I am not sure I’d be up for personally. For example, the woman of the household who makes the bread, which apparently isn’t an easy feat, must be silent through the process. She also must jump up and down while the dough rises. That seems a bit exhausting to me. Can I just eat the bread, please?
Eggnog: We all know it, we all (OK, maybe not all) love it. Honestly, it used to creep me out. That is, until I made it myself. I mean, come on, it’s a drinkable custard with booze. What’s not to love? And if you drink it out of a moose-head mug, a la National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, it can really put you in the right frame of mind for family gathering madness.
Now if you appreciate real holiday customs and a good cipher like I do, you will understand what the number-one tradition of the season really is: Giving. Did you know that CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide is going on right now? The Napa Farmers Market is looking for help funding our Market Match program for 2021. A lot of our neighbors need help in this trying year.
Market Match is a nutrition incentive program that doubles CalFresh (“food stamp”) benefits spent on fruits and vegetables at the market. Market Match supports local farms with increased sales. So it is really a win-win. Since starting the program in 2012, the Napa Farmers Market has matched more than $90,000 in CalFresh benefits.
This year the Napa Farmers Market has seen an almost 100 percent increase in the Market Match program because low-income families are experiencing extreme hardship due to the pandemic. If you are looking to fulfill this tradition of holiday giving, your donation to the Napa Farmers Market will help us start 2021 with funding for this essential food-assistance program. Now that’s something to feel good about in this crazy year we call 2020.
Have safe and happy holidays, all!
Rompope
Rompope is a Latin American variation of eggnog, believed to have been invented by nuns in the convent of Santa Clara in Puebla, Mexico. It can be served warm or chilled.
Makes 8 to 10 servings (about 6 ½ cups)
6 cups whole milk
2 three-inch cinnamon sticks
Zest of 1 lemon, removed with a vegetable peeler, yellow part only
Zest of ½ orange, removed with a vegetable peeler, orange part only
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon baking soda
2/3 cup blanched almonds, soaked in 2 cups of water for 4 hours or overnight (refrigerated)
1 ¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar
8 large egg yolks
½ to 1 cup white rum
½ cup amber rum
Freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish
Combine the milk, cinnamon sticks, citrus zest, vanilla, and baking soda in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium-low and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring often to prevent scorching.
Drain the almonds, reserving the water. Combine the almonds with 2 tablespoons sugar in a food processor or blender; pulse until finely ground. With the machine running, add just enough of the reserved soaking water to create a smooth, thick paste. Transfer to a large mixing bowl, then add the remaining 1-1/4 cups sugar and the egg yolks, stirring until well mixed.
Remove the cinnamon sticks and citrus peels from the hot milk mixture, then slowly pour the hot liquid into the almond-egg mixture, whisking constantly. Return the mix to the saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally until the mixture has the consistency of a thin cream sauce and is warmed through. Do not allow to boil. Strain if desired.
If serving warm, add the white rum (to taste) and the amber rum to the saucepan. Divide the mixture among mugs.
If serving cold, allow the mix to cool, then refrigerate until well chilled. Add the white rum (to taste) and the amber rum just before serving in chilled rocks glasses. Top with the nutmeg.
Sandy Sauter is onwner of Chef Sandy Consulting and co-owner of Spork Kitchens in Napa. She is on the board of the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street). Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. The market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County shelter at home order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
