Napa Farmers Market: Try a new holiday dish

Here we are, smack-dab in the middle of the holiday season, in the most unusual year in recent (or even not-so-recent) memory. We are all trying to figure out what that means to us personally and how it will all shake out logistically.

I have, anecdotally, noticed two different “first instincts” that people experience. Some think that all traditions are out the window because we can’t all gather like we are accustomed to. Others feel like they need tradition more than ever to keep some sense of sanity.

I want to propose a third category for you. Keep those traditions (especially the food ones), just on a somewhat smaller scale. I hate to say, this may entail math. Those old family holiday favorite recipes will probably need to be scaled back a bit. Unless, of course, you plan to give a lot away (more on giving in a bit).

There are more holiday food traditions in the world than seeds on a farm. And they range wildly. Here are a few that I find fascinating, to name just a fraction.