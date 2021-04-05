Napa Farmers Market: Tuesdays are back with spring's bounty

A new month means fresh Harvest of the Month picks. April’s featured fruit is the strawberry. Strawberries have a very long growing season and it’s always exciting when they make their first appearance at the market in spring.

Rodriguez Farms has been bringing their California Certified Organic strawberries to our market for 19 years. Farmer and owner Patricia Rodriguez says our customers come back every week and treat them like family. Once you bring those beautiful strawberries home, following a few simple tips will help you make the most of them.

All berries are extremely perishable and should be kept unwashed in the refrigerator, with a paper towel above and below, to keep them fresh. Only wash strawberries right before you eat them, best within two to three days. The good news is, Rodriguez Farms will be at the market both Tuesdays and Saturdays, so you’ll have two opportunities a week to stock up on the best strawberries you’ve ever tasted.