Napa Farmers Market: Turn off the news, make some soup

Curtis Strohl is general manager of B Cellars and on the board of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market has felt the economic impact of COVID and wildfires, but with the support of our community, they were able to continue operations and expand their key food assistance program, CalFresh Market Match. They are now accepting contributions through the Give!Guide, a community-wide campaign benefiting non-profit organizations in Napa. Donate at https://www.candogiveguide.org/campaigns/napa-farmers-market/. The Give!Guide campaign runs through December.

Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), the site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County shelter at home order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.