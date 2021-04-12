Napa Farmers Market: Versatile spring asparagus

Spring is here and asparagus is at the Napa Farmers Market. The fresh asparagus season is such a treat after months of winter vegetables. Last Saturday we bought one bunch from Esquivel Farms and blanched it to serve with grilled salmon from Freshway Fish.

One of the key things to remember with asparagus is not to overcook it. These new spring asparagus are very thin and need just a very short cooking time. I like to blanch it quickly in boiling salted water and then drain and run cold water over it to stop the cooking process. If you plan to eat it immediately, you can gently reheat it with a little olive oil or butter. If you plan to use it later in another dish, store it in an airtight container and refrigerate.

The asparagus we bought at the last market was more than we needed for one meal, so I saved the cooked asparagus to use in pasta the next night. I must be honest, pasta is one of my favorite foods and I especially love pasta with mushrooms, vegetables, and a creamy sauce. In addition to the asparagus, we had purchased shitake mushrooms at the Napa Farmers Market from Far West Funghi. Their mushrooms are delicious and so fresh.