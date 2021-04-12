Napa Farmers Market: Versatile spring asparagus

Spring is here and asparagus is at the Napa Farmers Market. The fresh asparagus season is such a treat after months of winter vegetables. Last Saturday we bought one bunch from Esquivel Farms and blanched it to serve with grilled salmon from Freshway Fish.
One of the key things to remember with asparagus is not to overcook it. These new spring asparagus are very thin and need just a very short cooking time. I like to blanch it quickly in boiling salted water and then drain and run cold water over it to stop the cooking process. If you plan to eat it immediately, you can gently reheat it with a little olive oil or butter. If you plan to use it later in another dish, store it in an airtight container and refrigerate.
The asparagus we bought at the last market was more than we needed for one meal, so I saved the cooked asparagus to use in pasta the next night. I must be honest, pasta is one of my favorite foods and I especially love pasta with mushrooms, vegetables, and a creamy sauce. In addition to the asparagus, we had purchased shitake mushrooms at the Napa Farmers Market from Far West Funghi. Their mushrooms are delicious and so fresh.
With both asparagus and mushrooms in my kitchen, I started searching for a pasta recipe that would include these ingredients. I found one from Bon Appetit that included prosciutto and mushrooms, but no asparagus. I adapted the recipe to include asparagus and it was delicious. This particular recipe calls for heavy cream, but I didn’t have any. Instead, I substituted half & half and added a little ricotta cheese to the liquid. This substitution worked fine.
I think you could use this basic technique and add chicken instead of prosciutto if you are trying to cut out cured meats. If using chicken, I would add grated Pecorino or Parmesan to add some extra flavor.
Another wonderful dish is risotto with asparagus and mushrooms. There are many mushroom risotto recipes and it’s easy to add cooked asparagus at the end of the cooking time. In my opinion, asparagus is one of the most versatile vegetables. It has a very distinct flavor, but it is not too strong and pairs well with many ingredients.
Pasta with Asparagus, Mushrooms and Prosciutto
Serves 4
Adapted from a Bon Appetit recipe by Claire Saffitz
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto (about 6 slices)
1 pound mixed mushrooms (such as shitake, chanterelles, maitake, oyster, and/or crimini), torn into bite-size pieces
2 medium shallots, finely chopped
1 - 2 cups cooked asparagus cut into bite-sized pieces
1 teaspoon thyme leaves, plus more for serving
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
1 cup chicken stock or low-sodium chicken broth
12 ounces pappardelle or fettuccine pasta
1/3 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Heat ¼ cup oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium. Arrange prosciutto in a single layer in pot and cook, turning once or twice, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.
Heat remaining 2 Tbsp. oil in the same pot over high. Cook mushrooms, tossing occasionally until browned and tender, 5–8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add shallots and 1 tsp. thyme, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring often until shallots are translucent and softened about 2 minutes. Add stock and reduce heat to low. Bring to a simmer and cook until only a thin layer of stock coats the bottom of the pot, 5−7 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until very al dente, about 3 minutes less than package directions.
Using tongs, transfer pasta to pot with mushrooms and add 1 cup pasta cooking liquid. Crumble half of prosciutto into the pot. Add the cooked asparagus. Increase heat to medium, bring to a simmer and cook, tossing constantly until the pasta is al dente and liquid is slightly thickened about 2 minutes. Add cream, return to a simmer, and cook, tossing, until pasta is coated, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, add butter, and toss to combine. Taste and season with salt if needed.
Divide pasta among bowls. Top with more thyme and crumble remaining prosciutto over; season with pepper.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater, every Saturday and Tuesday, rain or shine, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Face coverings are required for entry (no exemptions) for everyone over two years old. As a California Certified Farmers’ Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Cindy Deutsch is a member of the board of the Napa Farmers Market.
