Napa Farmers Market: Ways to reduce food waste

So far, this year has certainly been one for the books. Despite the uncertainty of not knowing what each week, day or even hour will bring next, there has been one thing we can look forward to: the beautiful (and delicious) fruits and vegetables of summer.
Summer is arguably the best season for produce, and sometimes it is impossible to eat all of your goodies before they spoil. I have had to toss out items because I missed the window for eating them or simply because I did not store them properly.
Did you know that, on average, consumers throw away one quarter of the food they purchase? Not only is the food wasted, but the labor, energy and water that went into producing it are, too.
As much as I look forward to transitioning to autumn, I am not quite ready to say goodbye to all of the summer fruits and veggies I love. Below are some general tips for storing your precious summer bounty, keeping it fresher longer.
Shop early. If possible, do your shopping at the Farmers Market first thing in the morning and transport your items home in a cooler or insulated bag.
Once home, the countertop is the best place to store stone fruits, pears, tomatoes, melons and apples if you want them to continue to ripen. Storing these items in the fridge will slow down or halt the ripening process.
Be sure to store your fruits and vegetables separately as some release ethylene gas that can cause other items nearby to spoil or change flavor.
Most vegetables can be stored in the refrigerator. Simply brush off any visible dirt and let any damp spots dry before storage. Washing before storage is not recommended as moisture can hasten decay. Instead, wash prior to use.
Some additional tips:
Bananas emit ethylene, which will speed up the ripening of nearby fruit, so store bananas separately.
Tomatoes lose flavor and texture when chilled. Don’t refrigerate them unless they are cut or very ripe. Any cut or leftover tomatoes can be refrigerated for up to three days.
Do refrigerate berries. Sort through them first, pulling out any moldy, over-ripe or bruised berries. Don’t rinse them before storing as doing so washes off the protective epidermal layer. Instead, just place them on a paper towel in a covered container, in a single layer, if possible. They should last up to five days in the fridge.
Remove any rubber bands and ties on vegetables prior to storage.
For fresh greens, such as arugula or spinach, put a paper towel in the storage bag to absorb any excess moisture.
Refrigerate vegetables loosely in a plastic or paper bag. They will wilt faster if you place them in the fridge uncovered. Use your vegetable storage bins; they provide more humidity than refrigerator shelves.
Trim the green tops off of beets and radishes before storing to keep the greens from drawing moisture out of the roots. But don’t throw beet greens away. Steam them and enjoy them with olive oil and garlic.
Store mushrooms and potatoes in a brown paper bag. The bag absorbs the excess moisture and allows these items to breathe. Storing in plastic bag can cause rapid bacteria growth.
Need to use up a bunch of veggies fast? My favorite way to do that is throwing them on the grill.
Grilled Vegetable Platter with Basil Vinaigrette
This recipe was adapted from “Picnics and Tailgates: Good Food for the Great Outdoors” by Diane Rossen Worthington (Williams-Sonoma/Time Life Publications).
Serves 4.
2 red bell peppers
2 yellow bell peppers
4 Asian eggplant, sliced lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick slices
4 zucchini, sliced lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick slices
Extra-virgin olive oil
1 bunch asparagus spears, trimmed
6 plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
Basil Vinaigrette:
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
6 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Topping: 1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley and basil
Preheat a medium-hot charcoal or gas fire. Grill the bell peppers, turning until blistered and dark. Place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap so they steam. When cool, peel off the skin and remove the stems and seeds. Slice the peppers and place on a serving platter.
Lightly coat the eggplant and zucchini with olive oil. Season with salt. Grill, turning once, until lightly charred and fully cooked, 7 to 8 minutes. Place them on the platter.
Lightly coat the asparagus spears and tomato halves with olive oil. Season with salt and grill, turning once, until they are softened, about 5 minutes for the asparagus and 8 minutes for the tomatoes. Arrange them on the platter.
Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, combine the shallot, wine vinegar, lemon juice and mustard. Whisk in the olive oil, then add the basil, salt and pepper.
Drizzle the vegetables with the vinaigrette and sprinkle with the fresh herb topping.
Carlie Speelman is a paralegal specializing in alcohol beverage law. She is on the Napa Farmers Market’s board of directors.
