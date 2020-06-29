Napa Farmers Market: What's grilling for the Fourth?

So what are you putting on the grill for the Fourth of July? Whether your preference is Farmer Joy’s beef, Encina Farms pork, Long Meadow Ranch lamb, FreshWay Fish or Santa Rosa Seafood, the Napa Farmers Market has your main course covered.
And don’t forget the vegetables. A platter of smoky grilled vegetables makes a beautiful and wholesome side dish for all those burgers and ribs. The farmers market this week has a lot of gorgeous, just-picked veggies to throw on the grill — some you’ve probably grilled before and some you haven’t.
A few suggestions:
Carrots get super sweet on the grill, almost like a sweet potato. Just peel them (or not), brush with olive oil and season with salt. Grill over indirect heat until you can pierce them easily with a knife. Minced thyme complements them.
Red onions also get sweeter and more mellow when grilled. Slice them crosswise about a half-inch thick. Insert two crisscrossed bamboo skewers through each slice to hold the layers together and make the slices easy to turn. Brush with olive oil, season with salt and ground fennel, and grill on both sides until soft, sweet and lightly charred.
Never grilled scallions? Trim some of the greens, brush with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and grill directly over the coals or gas flame, turning them to char on both sides.
How about radishes? Yep, you can grill them. Thread them on a skewer like cubes of meat, brush with olive oil, season with salt and give them a good sear.
Small zucchini can be halved lengthwise, rubbed with olive oil and grilled. Grate some Achadinha goat cheese or feta on them when they’re done.
New potatoes can be skewered like kebabs and grilled slowly, over indirect heat, until tender when pierced.
Lastly, if you’re making ice cream, grill some peaches, nectarines or plums to go along with them. Just halve and pit the fruit, brush with melted butter and cook over direct heat until they soften. If they char before they soften, move them to indirect heat.
And if your Fourth of July barbecue just isn’t complete without potato salad, pick up some potatoes at the Napa Farmers Market and make the best potato salad ever.
Gordon’s Red Potato Salad with Whole-Grain Mustard Dressing
Longtime Napa Valley residents have not forgotten Gordon’s, the casual Yountville restaurant, now closed, that was a home-away-from-home for many. The chunky potato salad that owners Sally Gordon and Mari Jennings served with sandwiches lives on in customers’ memories. Here’s the recipe, from “San Francisco” by Janet Fletcher (Oxmoor House).
2 pounds small red-skinned potatoes, quartered
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup chopped parsley
1-1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
2 tablespoons chopped capers
¼ large red onion, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
In a large pot, combine the potatoes with salted water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until you can pierce the potatoes with the tip of a knife, about 10 minutes. Test often and do not overcook them.
While the potatoes are cooking, in a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, parsley, tarragon, capers, onion, mustards, ½ teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons water. Season to taste with pepper.
Drain the potatoes and immediately add them to the dressing. Toss to coat evenly, then let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Thin the dressing at serving time with a little more water if needed.
Serves 6
Janet Fletcher is a Napa Valley food writer and on the Napa Farmers Market board of directors.
Napa Farmers Market New Location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9:00 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
