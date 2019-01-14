I see the Napa Farmers Market as our community’s market. It is more than just a place to purchase fresh, local produce year-round on Saturdays. At the Napa Farmers Market, we build community around food.
Along with the market’s board of directors, I want to thank all those who donated to the market through the Napa Valley Give!Guide. All funds received will support the market’s Market Match program. This program doubles the CalFresh (food stamp) dollars that low-income customers use to purchase nutritious local produce directly from our farmers.
The market raised $3,470 from the year-end campaign — less than some other non-profits in the Give!Guide but significant to us for many reasons.
In 2016, the last time the Napa Farmers Market participated in the Give!Guide, we only raised $1,355. So we almost tripled our results this year. How? By doing a better job of explaining to you, our supporters, what we do with your money.
Many folks probably don’t know that the Napa Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization with a volunteer board of directors, a small paid staff and a team of volunteers who help manage the market. During our most recent fundraising campaign, we set out to tell the story of the Market Match program. We believe that sharing this story made a big difference in our results because donors could understand that their contribution would help their low-income neighbors take home twice as many fruits and vegetables from local farmers.
Our fundraising total is also significant because of the many people it will help. The average CalFresh debit at our market is $25. So the money we raised will provide matching funds for about 140 customers. These customers will have twice as much purchasing power when they shop the market for their family meals. The CalFresh Market Match program also benefits our farmers, because they take home more money for their produce.
This year, the Napa Farmers Market wants to get to know our community even better. We are proud of last year’s accomplishments, the biggest of which is successfully transitioning to year-round operation on Saturdays. We have a loyal customer base ensuring that our vendors will keep coming back.
However, we also need to hear from folks in the community who do not shop with us. If we understood why they shop elsewhere and what we could do to attract them, it would help the Napa Farmers Market grow and thrive.
If you don’t shop at the Napa Farmers Market, please send me an email at napafmmanager@gmail.com and tell me why you don’t. I also welcome any suggestions you have to make the city of Napa’s only farmers market more attractive to you and others.
Kids Activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market’s Education Station on Saturday, Jan. 19, for Story Time at 10:30 a.m.
On the KVYN Music Stage: Bruno Grossi will perform at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, Jan. 19.
Rosemary Balsamic Roasted Vegetables
This hearty side dish is adapted from a recipe by the American Heart Association.
Serves 4.
1/2 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
1/2 medium cauliflower, in florets
4 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
2 turnips, peeled and chopped in ½-inch cubes
2 beets, peeled and chopped in ½-inch cubes
1 sweet potato (peeled, optional) and cut in ¾-inch cubes
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with parchment paper or line a baking sheet with a silicone mat for easy cleanup.
In a large bowl, combine the vegetables and toss to mix.
In small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, oil, rosemary, garlic, onion powder, pepper and salt. Pour over the vegetables and toss well.
Transfer the vegetable mixture to the baking dish. Bake, stirring once, until all the vegetables are tender when pierced, 30 to 35 minutes.