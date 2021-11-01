November at the Napa Farmers Market

For most of us, Thanksgiving is a time to gather in celebration of family, friends, and bounty – and, of course, eat a lot of amazing dishes we crave during the holidays!

Food is my favorite way to experience and connect with people of the world, so we’ve added a pre-colonial dish to our traditional Thanksgiving menu to celebrate Indigenous people.

Winter squash, beans, and corn, grown together and known as The Three Sisters, are three main agricultural crops favored by North America’s Native people.

The Indigenous people of North America were some of the first environmentalists developing sustainable food systems and organic farming methods. By adding seasonal and locally grown vegetables from our farmers, like squash, sweet potatoes, and other root vegetables, you are supporting a more sustainable local food system right here in our community.

Saturday, Nov. 20, and Tuesday, Nov. 23 are the perfect markets to shop and stock up.

November’s Harvest of the Month veggie highlights one of The Three Sisters: winter squash.

Long before contact with Europeans, Native Americans were cultivating varieties of our favorite fall symbol. The different members of the Cucurbita family (squash, pumpkins, and gourds) became a mainstay for early colonists as both a food and medicine.

The terms winter and summer squash originate from a time when seasons were more crucial to survival. Winter squash is harvested during the fall when their rind hardens and can be stored until spring, lasting through the critical cold months.

Although now available year-round, to me there is nothing more satisfying than a hot winter squash dish, like curry-spiced butternut squash soup, on a cold night.

Our Harvest of the Month fruit is the persimmon, which means it’s once again my annual opportunity to try and convert the haters.

Listen, I wasn’t a persimmon believer either until I started working for the Napa Farmers Market, so I understand where folks are coming from.

The Fuyu persimmons you will find at our market are crisp and packed with sweet and satisfying fall flavor and can be eaten just like an apple. My theory is that people may have tried an acorn-shaped Hachiya, which is better for baking and once ripe has a squishy texture that may be off-putting. If you’re not a fan yet, give Fuyus a chance!

This month St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Program will be at the market Tuesday, Nov. 2 and 16 with have free flu and COVID vaccines – including booster shots. We hope as many folks as possible get vaccinated, especially before the holidays.

See you at the market!

Three Sisters Succotash

Serves 4

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion finely diced

1 teaspoon salt

½ red bell pepper finely diced, divided

½ Jalapeño pepper seeded and minced (optional)

6 cloves garlic minced

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 butternut squash small, cut into ½ inch cubes

2 cups corn

2 cups pinto beans drained and rinsed if canned

2 cups vegetable broth, low-sodium

Black pepper to taste

½ cup cilantro finely chopped

Lime wedges

Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add the onion and sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring, until nicely golden.

Add half the bell pepper, chile, garlic, paprika and cumin. Stir and cook for two to three minutes, or until fragrant. Add beans, corn, squash, and stock. Bring to a boil.

Lower heat, cover, and simmer just until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove the lid. Continue cooking for five to ten minutes to cook off the liquid and caramelize the vegetables.

Season with black pepper. Sprinkle with cilantro and the remaining, uncooked bell pepper. Serve with corn tortillas, whole-wheat pita or cornbread, along with lime wedges.