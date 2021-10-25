Pages from a Farmer: Four-legged farmers

There is nothing quite like them. They are cute yet rugged, tender yet fierce, and (mostly) independent yet loyal. I’m talking about farm dogs – the constant companions ambling next to a farmer, getting caught in ankles, trouble and our hearts. Instead of contemplating the uncertain future of farming in California, let us instead take a moment to celebrate the certainty of canine companionship on the farm.

Make no mistake, a farmer may think they own a dog, but in fact, the dog claims and owns the farmer. All dogs have the instinct of pack and family, but a farm dog’s connection to the wild is so direct and primal that “belonging” takes on a whole meaning. Belonging to a farm dog is their job in the literal and figurative sense. They will protect your body, soul, and land from the harms of injury, depression, bobcats and ground squirrels.

I currently belong to two farm dogs and am the now-grown child of many previous farm dogs. Looking on the other side of the pack hierarchy in the adult “alpha” position, I get to analyze and appreciate how farm dogs treat the “betas” of the pack: children.

Farm dogs claim children like lambs. When visited by a human mother and her newborn, my friend’s sheep guardian dog inspected the baby closely, then proceeded to pee on the mother’s leg to indicate their acceptance into the flock.