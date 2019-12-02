* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Satisfy your cravings with our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food

Carine Hines is an owner of Suntracker Farm and a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market. She is also on the market’s board of directors.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit napafarmersmarket.org.