From Paul's Kitchen: Our family’s favorite southern pies

The southern part of the United States is famed for its pies. Here are three favorites from my family, who lived in Alabama, Florida, Virginia and Louisiana when I was a kid and my father was an army officer. We also lived in New England, but that’s another story.

Pecan Pie

I thought the wrinkled, faded hand-written note card from my mother with the pecan pie recipe was a treasured family secret until I also found it on the Karo syrup bottle.

The pie can be made with either dark or light syrup – I prefer the dark – and you can even substitute cane, sorghum or maple syrup.

It’s very rich; most people eat less than the eighth of a pie recipes specify. It’s great with whipped cream, too. Sometimes I use bourbon or rum in place of or in addition to the vanilla.

You can also substitute walnuts, macadamia or other nuts. But if you use pecans, they’re pronounced [puh KAHNs].

Ingredients:

1 cup Karo corn syrup

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cups (6 ounces) pecans

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust (You can make it from scratch, but it’s easier to buy it.)

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place pecans in the pie shell. Mix corn syrup, eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla. Pour the filling over pecans.

Bake on center rack of oven for 60 to 70 minutes. It should spring back when pressed lightly or at 200 degrees in center. Cool for 2 hours on wire rack before serving.

Key Lime Pie

The original Key lime pie was made with canned sweetened condensed milk and the tiny limes found in the Florida Keys, which are virtually the same as Mexican limes. Canned sweetened condensed milk was the only milk available before refrigeration made fresh milk practical in the hot climate.

You have to squeeze a lot of Key limes to get enough juice for a pie. Regular Persian or Bearss limes works just as well as the Key limes and are far less work.

A Key lime pie is never green, though there’s a bit of lime zest in the mixture for flavor. For that matter, ripe limes are yellow, but you’ll probably have to grow your own to get them that way as commercial limes, like most bell peppers, are always picked and sold unripe.

You aren’t supposed to be able to grow limes, much less Key limes, in Napa, but I grow both and get plenty of regular limes. I do protect the trees from the cold, though I haven’t had to recently.

Local Mexican markets sell bags of Mexican limes at ridiculously low prices but takes a lot of squeezing to get enough juice from them

Don’t even think of using bottled Key lime juice, which is disgusting and doesn’t taste anything like lime juice. Yuk.

The pie doesn’t have to include eggs but is looser without them; it’s really a custard.

Though some people use pastry crusts, graham cracker crusts stand up better and don’t get soggy.

Serves eight.

1 graham cracker pie shell (I just buy one)

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

4 large egg yolks

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Bake crust in middle of oven for 10 minutes and cool on a rack. Leave the oven on.

Whisk together condensed milk and yolks in a bowl until combined well. Add juice and whisk until combined well (mixture will thicken slightly).

Pour filling into crust and bake in the middle of oven for 15 minutes. Cool the pie completely on rack. The filling will set as it cools. Then chill it, covered for at least 8 hours.

Serve pie topped with whipped cream.

Black Bottom Pie

A black bottom pie is a lot of trouble, but exquisite. I can only remember my late Aunt Carol making it; she, like all the women on my father’s side of the family, were great southern cooks. My mother was from Illinois.

This pie has layers of bourbon-flavored vanilla chiffon over rich chocolate custard in a gingersnap crust. It's topped with whipped cream.

I have made a poor approximation with a bought Oreo cookie crust and layers of cooked vanilla pudding with some bourbon added and chocolate pudding, and whipped cream topping, but the real thing is much better.

Pie crust

25 gingersnaps, crushed to crumbs (You can sometimes find these crusts made up in stores)

5 tablespoon butter, melted

Custards

1½ tablespoon cornstarch

½ cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs, separated

2 cup whole milk

1½ oz. semi-sweet chocolate chopped

2 teaspoons bourbon (or rum)

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

¼ cup confectioner’s sugar

1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin

Whipped cream

Make the crust:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the crushed gingersnaps with the butter and pat the mixture evenly into a pie pan. Bake for 15 minutes and set aside to cool.

Make the custard base:

Scald the milk. Whisk the cornstarch, egg yolks and sugar in the top part of a double boiler. Gradually whisk in the scalded milk and cook for 20 minutes. Stir frequently at the beginning and stir constantly as the custard begins to thicken to keep the eggs from cooking on the bottom of the pan.

Chocolate layer:

Remove 1 cup of the custard and stir in the chocolate to melt while the custard is still hot. Add 1 teaspoon bourbon and blend. Pour the chocolate custard into the crust and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Chiffon layer:

Mix the egg whites with the cream of tartar and beat until soft peaks begin to form. Beat in the confectioner’s sugar and continue to mix until the eggs form stiff, shiny peaks.

Dissolve the gelatin in 4 tablespoons cold water and mix, along with 1 teaspoon bourbon, into the reserved vanilla custard. Fold the egg whites into the vanilla custard. Pour custard on top of the firm chocolate layer and refrigerate until set.

Top with whipped cream and shaved chocolate before serving.

I know it’s a lot of work, but you’ll find that it’s worth it.