Jess Lander, Leftovers: A last hurrah meal at St. Helena's The Charter Oak

When the much-anticipated and inevitable stay-at-home order for Napa County was officially announced to begin on Dec. 17 at midnight, I jumped into action to plan a last hurrah. For this would not only be my last chance to dine out at a restaurant for several weeks, possibly months — we all know how it turned out last time — but it was also my last chance to do so in 2020. Considering the year it had been, I was determined to make it a good sendoff.

I was lucky to snag a reservation, albeit an early one at 5 p.m., for The Charter Oak’s yurt village, a new partnership launched with restaurant reservation platform Resy and American Express that’s happening at 15 restaurants across the U.S. (how lucky we are to get one in our little valley!)

I’d been eyeing this charming and cozy pop-up experience for a few weeks but had been resisting, due to the $120 per person price tag for the set tasting menu. Spoiler alert: it was completely worth it.