Jess Lander, Leftovers: A last hurrah meal at St. Helena's The Charter Oak

When the much-anticipated and inevitable stay-at-home order for Napa County was officially announced to begin on Dec. 17 at midnight, I jumped into action to plan a last hurrah. For this would not only be my last chance to dine out at a restaurant for several weeks, possibly months — we all know how it turned out last time — but it was also my last chance to do so in 2020. Considering the year it had been, I was determined to make it a good sendoff.
I was lucky to snag a reservation, albeit an early one at 5 p.m., for The Charter Oak’s yurt village, a new partnership launched with restaurant reservation platform Resy and American Express that’s happening at 15 restaurants across the U.S. (how lucky we are to get one in our little valley!)
I’d been eyeing this charming and cozy pop-up experience for a few weeks but had been resisting, due to the $120 per person price tag for the set tasting menu. Spoiler alert: it was completely worth it.
Upon arrival, we were escorted to our private yurt, ours for the next two hours. They did politely nudge us about 10 minutes before the next seating, pointing us towards the firepit for finishing our beverages, but we knew we had a strict time slot heading in. Each is uniquely decorated and named; ours was “The Everlasting Room” and it was the epitome of storybook romance thanks to bouquets of dried flowers hanging from the roof.
The tasting menu, which changes weekly, offers wine pairings for an extra cost, but we opted for a cocktail to start and brought a bottle from our cellar (in case you weren’t aware, The Charter Oak offers free corkage on the first bottle).
The first course was a hot mug of broth from hearth-roasted meats, a fun twist on starting a winter meal with a hot beverage like tea, hot chocolate or soup. It felt very apres ski and if drinking straight broth sounds weird to you, I urge you to give it a chance. It’s flavorful, slightly, yet delightfully greasy, and is known to offer several health benefits.
Next came Bubbie’s Potato Latkes, a real treat for this Jew on what happened to be the final night of Hanukkah, and in true Napa fashion, these came topped with trout roe. This was one of three small plates we shared for the second course. There was also grilled mackerel that was expertly smoked in the hearth, and our favorite dish of the meal: tartine of stracciatella and caviar.
Served on a thick piece of The Charter Oak’s locally-famous, in-house bread with onion flowers and chive oil, this easily makes the top five of the best things I eat in 2020. The Charter Oak is sort-of known for its fancy toasts. I had a fig one this summer that rocked my world, but I’m officially praying that this one becomes a new staple on their regular menu because I will come back for it every chance I get.
The second course brought another medley of shared plates, though these were much heartier. It included a winter bitter greens salad, hearth-grilled pork belly, oxheart carrots, and my favorite of this round, the brown butter potato puree. I don’t think I left my husband much of that one.
For the finale, dessert came as a pair: a beeswax pudding and the most fun and interactive part of the meal, a cheesy fondue pot with soft pretzels and fruit, which like the broth, transported me to a ski lodge in Switzerland from my study abroad days more than a decade ago.
When we started the meal, our server told us we were welcome to add items from the regular menu a la carte and we nearly ordered our go-to burger. But by the end, I’m glad we refrained for I was painfully full and we even took a small to-go bag. The amount of food we got was more than worth the price.
Spread throughout the restaurant’s back courtyard to create a snow-free winter wonderland, the yurts are the perfect solution to safe dining during a pandemic, but I truly hope it inspires creative iterations of it at other Napa Valley restaurants moving forward. Even if a restaurant had just a couple of private set-ups like this, it would be perfect for special occasion bookings.
While The Charter Oak yurt village cannot operate during the current shutdown, the yurt menu is available for takeout. The village was originally set to operate through February, so hopefully, it’ll be back soon.
Charter Oak, 1050 Charter Oak Ave, St. Helena; www.thecharteroak.com; 707-302-6996.
