Jess Lander, Leftovers: Crabital gains

Good news is seemingly hard to come by these days, but a mid-January announcement was just what I needed to cheer up: crab season is on. After a two-month delay due to migrating whales and pricing disputes, California commercial fishermen finally got the OK to catch my favorite crustacean.
I was so excited I practically overdosed on crab, eating it four times in the span of five days. My favorite way is the most simple way—cook it, crack it, and dunk it in melted butter—so the first thing I did was buy some fresh from a local market.
The very next night, I went a fancier route and ventured outside of Napa Valley to one of my favorite Sonoma County spots, Valette in Healdsburg. Valette’s takeout Sunday Supper program consisted of a four-person family meal for $40 per person and for this particular Sunday Supper, I simply couldn’t resist the sound of Dungeness Crab Cioppino, even though I had crab literally 24 hours prior.
It was a cold, rainy night—the kind that’s made for cioppino—and when I arrived, I was greeted warmly by Chef Justin Valette’s father with a splash of rosé. This place is a true family affair and I feel that energy every time I eat there. The takeout team quickly brought out my surprisingly enormous order and once home, I was impressed with the thoughtful details of the packaging, which came with specific instructions from Chef on how to best prepare and plate each dish. There was even a pair of scissors to assist with cracking the crab.
Because we had traveled an hour, we did need to do a little re-heating when we got home but did so while we enjoyed the first course: a delicious whole head romaine caesar salad with chicories and crispy bacon and the restaurant’s 30 Month Proscuitto Antipasto. The aged prosciutto felt like such a treat and was complemented with a whole ball of burrata, arugula, crostinis, and pickled veggies.
The cioppino took a little work, but it was worth it. All of the ingredients came in a giant, aluminum takeout tin and included whole local Dungeness crab, local chili pepper cod filets, shrimp, clams, house-made beef pepperoni, potatoes, roasted pepper, and garlic confit, and roasted garlic focaccia bread. There were also two large vessels of tomato and shellfish broth and instructions on how to put it all together. The most intensive part was cracking the crab, but again, that’s to be expected.
While the meal was for four, there were only two of us, which means we had tons of leftovers and the cioppino seemed to taste even better the next day. There was also a layered cannoli “Millefoglie” with vanilla bean and pistachio cream for dessert, but most of that went to my husband for I was too stuffed to have more than a bite.
My final adventure in crab that week wasn’t entirely on purpose. Press Restaurant was doing a “pop-out” menu with San Francisco Vietnamese legend The Slanted Door. I’ve always wanted to dine there and this seemed like my best shot anytime soon, especially as they are temporarily closed.
When I went to place my order, I just couldn’t help myself; taunting me right there on the menu was the whole Dungeness crab. This iteration was an elevated take of my standard melted butter, cooked in an oily concoction of cilantro, lemongrass, and Thai chilies. It was delicious (and insanely messy), but I was actually caught off guard by how much the other dishes shined. The caramelized chicken clay pot and the peanut sauce that came with the spring rolls—I could literally eat it like soup, if no one was looking—will have me running down to the city as soon as The Slanted Door opens back up.
And now that I got my initial crab fix, I’ll be looking for fun opportunities to indulge every now in then throughout the crab season. So, if you know of a local restaurant that’s got a great crab dish, please shoot me an email.
