Jess Lander, Leftovers: Crabital gains

Because we had traveled an hour, we did need to do a little re-heating when we got home but did so while we enjoyed the first course: a delicious whole head romaine caesar salad with chicories and crispy bacon and the restaurant’s 30 Month Proscuitto Antipasto. The aged prosciutto felt like such a treat and was complemented with a whole ball of burrata, arugula, crostinis, and pickled veggies.

The cioppino took a little work, but it was worth it. All of the ingredients came in a giant, aluminum takeout tin and included whole local Dungeness crab, local chili pepper cod filets, shrimp, clams, house-made beef pepperoni, potatoes, roasted pepper, and garlic confit, and roasted garlic focaccia bread. There were also two large vessels of tomato and shellfish broth and instructions on how to put it all together. The most intensive part was cracking the crab, but again, that’s to be expected.

While the meal was for four, there were only two of us, which means we had tons of leftovers and the cioppino seemed to taste even better the next day. There was also a layered cannoli “Millefoglie” with vanilla bean and pistachio cream for dessert, but most of that went to my husband for I was too stuffed to have more than a bite.