Jess Lander Leftovers: Eating on the run from wildfires

By Friday night, we had relocated from family to a friend’s house in downtown Napa. We were feeling like we deserved a little treat, so we ordered what can only be described as “a boatload” of sushi from Eiko’s. There are a lot of great sushi spots in Napa Valley, but Eiko’s truly never disappoints, and this was easily our most memorable take-out of the evacuation in terms of both food and company.

We moved to The Archer Hotel Napa on Saturday afternoon. We didn’t want to keep burdening our friends and family, and the hotel was offering evacuees a heavily discounted rate.

At this point, we were completely exhausted and mentally drained from the week’s events and spent the entire Sunday in bed — it was far too smoky to be outside anyway — vegging out and watching TV. We ordered take-away brunch from JAX Diner and the loaded BottleRock Tots hit the spot (never mind that their name served as an unpleasant reminder of what we’ve missed this year). We paired them with the best California sparkling I’ve had in a long time—watch out, Schramsberg!—the 2016 Brut Rose from Long Meadow Ranch.