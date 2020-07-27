Jess Lander, Leftovers: My favorite season: tomato

Eiko’s usually rolls out a delicious, refreshing, and unique heirloom tomato roll (with snow crab, avocado, wasabi-infused goat cheese, basil, cilantro, and jalapeño oil).

Last year, I fondly recall a tomato, peach, and burrata salad from Azzuro Pizzeria, which I pray they bring back this summer.

Beyond that, I’m hoping for some help from you, dear readers. Please email me with your best local suggestions for this tomato worshiper.

Treat yourself

With most summer vacations canceled and stress at an all-time high these days, it’s important to treat yourself. Self-care comes in many forms, and for me, that’s often a really good meal. I recently revisited Napa’s Michelin-starred La Toque for some epicurean self-care on their back terrace, sampling my way through their new a la carte menu, which is available for the first time ever at the restaurant. This means that instead of sticking to the traditional Chef’s Tasting Menu (or the Vegetable Tasting Menu), you can build your own meal, choosing from more than a dozen dishes.