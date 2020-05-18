Jess Lander's Leftovers: Celebrations, COVID-19 style

I briefly considered the classic steakhouse option and ordering from Cole's, and sushi was a strong contender, but nothing ultimately stood a chance against what I knew in my heart for weeks I would end up ordering: a bucket of Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc fried chicken (with a bottle of Champagne). As fate would have it, my birthday fell on a Friday and they always have it on Fridays.

I’ve been a longtime fan of this chicken, but it’s only been a year since I developed my fondness for it specifically in bucket form.

Last year, I got it at BottleRock, and my bucket garnered so much attention from random strangers that I took to handing out pieces to anyone who stopped me to ask about it (this was before people were weary of even breathing near each other; oh, how times have changed).

I felt like the coolest kid at the party; it was as if I’d stood on stage and yelled, “Free drugs!” It gave me immense pleasure to see how happy this small gesture was making people, and so I carried that bucket around all day on my hip like it was my baby. I vividly remember that even after it had long gone cold, the chicken still tasted like heaven.