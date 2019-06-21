I try to plan my travels based on the cuisine of the region. For instance, I’m not a big fan of warm water fish or bananas, so Costa Rica didn’t exactly satiate. Scotland? Too much haggis. Singapore and Mexico City are my favorite food destinations to date. And Japan is still on my bucket list.
But let’s not beat around the bush any longer. For me, the king and queen of stimulating cuisine remains in France. My husband Jay and I returned there for a month in three different locations, each of which provided their own regional and provocative flavors.
With a farmer’s market in a local village each day of the week, we were living the dream of accessing the freshest and most beautiful bounty, making every artichoke or strawberry the envy of Instagram.
We would scout out the location of each market in advance and head to town. Our favorites were in the towns of Bayeaux (Normandy), Brantome and Perigueux (Dordogne region.) We’d usually stop at the local boulangerie en route for an espresso and pain au chocolate for this girl. Yup, dessert for breakfast every day when in France.
Surprisingly (or not) I had no issues with all the gluten I consumed, which I rarely consume when in the U.S. There are so many explanations on this topic, but most agree it is due to the hybridized and chemical-laden wheat used here. Remember, Europe is non-GMO, and the protein levels are lower there, too.
What I also love about the French markets is the selection of meats, fish, cheese and breads in addition to the produce. Glistening pork roasts, gooey Camembert and a baguette, s’il vous plait.
In May, it’s asparagus season, where each stand was exploding with the white variety. (Asparagus turns green when it sees the sun and has a chance to develop chlorophyll.) I counted more than nine varieties of strawberries, different colors of artichokes, and baby squash that seemed to have been preened for an art gallery. We would shop in the morning for dinner and stop at a local café for lunch, with the vin de pays – village wine - which could rival any $20 selection you might find at home.
Of course, as with the U.S., France cuisine is very regional. In Normandy (our first week) we indulged on moules frites (mussels and fries) and a variety of other seafood. Fresh hand-churned butter came from the local creamery in Isigny-Sur-Mer. France. Butter. Plus apples galore made into Tarte Tatin (apple tart), cider and Calvados which is apple (or pear) brandy. One day as went to visit Omaha Beach we stopped for lunch in a small seaside town called Saint-Vaast-la-Hogue. At the restaurant La Bisquine, we met the chef/owner who prepared beautiful and delectable scallops, caught fresh that morning.
We indulged our way south through the magnificent city of lights -- Paris -- where we would meander through the streets until our noses would lead us into a charming bistro for a traditional meal that was easy on the wallet. Frenchie Bar a Vins was a favorite, with a stellar yet affordable wine list. Our apartment was just half a block from 3 Michelin-starred Arpege, but at $600+pp, we could simply look but not touch.
Our last two weeks were spent in a small hamlet outside of the Dordogne region. We took the high-speed train (TGV) from Paris to Bordeaux and rented a car for the rest of our journey east. Again, we stocked up at farmers markets and local wine shops after our morning hike on one of the many untamed trails in the lush terrain.
One of our best meals of the trip was in an ancient chateau town called Brantome. Cote Riviere sits on the Dordogne River and is absolutely stunning. The Dordogne region is known for its truffles and foie gras, and while this wasn’t the season for truffles, we hit the jackpot that day for lunch. The chef/owner spent time living in Vietnam and incorporated some of that Asian influence into his cuisine. His wife and partner, Fabienne, runs the front of the house and is bubbling with hospitality.
Another show stopper was a very decadent afternoon at La Grange aux Oies at the Chateau Nieuil, east of Brantome in the Charente region. We felt like royalty as we enjoyed a welcome cocktail, 4-course lunch including cheese and dessert, 1/2 bottle of wine and espresso for $50pp. Did I mention dessert? France. Dessert. The chateau gardens were amazing, too, filled with rows of salad greens, radishes, artichokes and Swiss chard the size of the Eiffel Tower!
It’s peak season at the farmers’ markets in Napa so you can (almost) pretend you’re in France. You’ve got the wine covered, and certainly the landscape. It’s all about fresh, local flavors and an appetite for adventure. Carpe diem!