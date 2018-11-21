Here we are in the week of indulgence. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday for many reasons – slow cooking of homey foods, treasured time with family and friends, and the beginning of soup and stew season.
Unfortunately, what also comes with this holiday is the addition of a few extra pounds as we tend to eat more and move less. More often than not many parts of our bodies start to manifest inflammation that can appear in many different forms, but most of which contain the suffix ‘itis.’
Chronic inflammation is at the root of many different diseases — from a simple sinus infection to cancer. If inflammation is an underlying cause of sickness and disease, it makes sense to reduce inflammation as much as possible.
Using food as your medicine is one way to reduce the amount of inflammation inside the body. This list contains my Top 10 foods that can help keep swelling at bay with some of my favorite ways to use them.
1. Blueberries
Whenever possible, I choose wild blueberries, which have higher levels of antioxidants and are, thus, more potent inflammation fighters. I keep a stockpile of frozen ones on hand and use them to make blueberry pancakes and to use in smoothies (they play especially well with almond butter and cacao).
2. Bone broth
Continually cited by doctors as a top inflammation fighter, bone broth has become a staple in my cooking. I’ll keep some in larger containers to use as a soup base or to make grains taste umami-rich and delicious (you can use it wherever a recipe calls for stock), but I’ll also freeze some in an ice cube tray, then pop the frozen cubes out and store ‘em in the freezer in a large zip-top bag. These smaller servings can be used to deglaze vegetables or to add a quick hit of gut-healing flavor to dishes. And just think: if you’re making turkey this week, you have the bones!
3. Apples
New favorite dessert alert: when you’re craving something sweet, post-dinner, cut an apple into cubes and sauté it a skillet with some ghee, cardamom, cinnamon, a pinch of salt, and a dash of vanilla extract until the apples soften and begin to brown. It’s like apple pie filling, but it’s ready in seconds and is packed with inflammation-fighting ingredients. And this is the season for apples.
4. Arugula
Arugula is one of my favorite types of greens. It has a peppery, bold flavor and is widely available. I love it in salads, but I find that, because of its bite, you want to make sure that salad has really strong flavor and textural elements.
The perfect way to eat arugula, in my opinion, is in a healthier grilled cheese, with sourdough bread (better for your gut!), pastured cheese, some type of sweet jam or jelly (raspberry chia jam works great), a generous layer of arugula, and a crack of fresh ground pepper and a sprinkle of sea salt. I heat it all up in ghee until it’s crispy on the outside and the cheese is perfectly melted and then eat the best weeknight dinner ever.
5. Pistachios
I’m not one to play favorites, but let’s face it, pistachios are the best nut. With a vibrant green color and a meaty, hearty texture, they add crunch to salads, make a delectably decadent nut milk, and make the best nut butter I’ve ever had. Just throw some shelled, raw pistachios in a food processor with cardamom, a bit of avocado oil, and some honey — I use the results on toast (ideally with some fresh crushed pistachios on top for crunch), thinned with a bit of water and drizzled on fruit for dessert.
6. Turmeric
There are two ways to use turmeric: embracing its earthy, slightly bitter flavor, and hiding it. I do both: I’ll often wind down from the day with a turmeric latte or make a turmeric sauce to top vegetables and salads. I’ll also just sprinkle a bit into everything I eat, from smoothies to stir-fries — not enough to change the result but enough that I feel like I’m slipping in a bit of anti-inflammatory benefit throughout my day. Always remember to consume it with black pepper and fat for maximum bio-availability!
7. Brussels sprouts
Yay! Brussels sprouts are in peak season. Sliced and sautéed with avocado oil in a skillet until brown and crispy, they can quickly turn into tacos, a stir-fry, a warm salad, or a delicious side.
8. Olive oil
Contrary to popular belief in the wellness world, you can actually cook with high-quality olive oils, and they have some of the best anti-inflammatory properties of any cooking oils. It does have a less neutral flavor than avocado oil (another go-to), but I love using it as a base for salad dressing and to pan-fry eggs, a trick I learned that leads to some of the best scrambles around.
9. Pastured eggs
Eggs are one of the healthiest foods around — if you choose pastured (vs. pasteurized) eggs from hens that have been eating bugs and grasses. Vital Farms makes some of the most widely available ones (the bright-orange yolks are glorious), and I’ll also pick some up at my local farmers markets. My go-to way to eat eggs is as a breakfast-for-dinner situation, which is the easiest way to get food on the table after a long day. I’ll do a quick soft scramble, top it with any leftover sauces I have in the fridge (pesto is my fave), and serve the whole thing on top of sourdough toast. Heaven.
10. Cauliflower
The new darling of the grain-free world, cauliflower has been turned into everything from dinner rolls to pizza crust, with varying degrees of success. My favorite is cauliflower rice, quickly pulsed in a food processor, and Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi, which lives up to its cult-favorite status with a delightfully chewy but fluffy texture. Mixed with some tomato paste and bone broth or a bit of canned pumpkin, pan-fried sage, and ghee, it’s a perfect 10-minute dinner this time of year. You can also use it in lieu of mashed potatoes if you’re looking to reduce your carb load.
Brussels Sprouts Salad with Dried Cranberries
Serves 10.
The first time I had a version of this shaved salad was years ago at Bottega. I made a few revisions and it‘s now become a staple at home. It’s great for Thanksgiving!
Ingredients:
24 oz. Brussels sprouts, shredded, or 2-10 oz. pre-shredded (also known as shaved) Brussels sprouts
1 cup sliced red onion
2/3 cup dried cranberries, unsweetened
2/3 cup pecans, toasted
4 oz. goat cheese, soft and crumbled (optional – omit for dairy-free and whole30)
1 cup citrus vinaigrette
Citrus Vinaigrette:
1 small orange, juiced
1 tsp. orange zest
1 lemon, juiced
2 Tbsp. finely minced shallots (may substitute 1 Tbsp. minced garlic)
1 tsp. yellow mustard
3/4 cup olive oil
2 tsp. fresh thyme, or 1 tsp dried
Sea salt and pepper to taste
Shred Brussels sprouts using the shredding blade of a food processor or slice thinly with a knife.
Place Brussels sprouts in a large bowl and combine with red onion, cherries, almonds and optional goat cheese.
Whisk together vinaigrette ingredients.
Add vinaigrette immediately before serving and toss well to coat.