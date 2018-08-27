It can already be challenging to stay on a daily healthy food and exercise regimen at home, but things can really get off track when traveling. As you know, we’ve changed the name of this column to “A Healthy Fork on the Road’ with the intention of sharing healthful options from the campground to the kitchen.
Before I start preparing for any trip, I make sure to pack basic equipment for some form of movement. Hiking is always at the top of my list, but as I’ve recently experienced an injury, that may not always be possible. Swimming, stretching and Essentrics on my remote DVD player are wonderful ways to stay in shape when we might otherwise be indulging a tad more than the usual fare at home. I always bring a mat and yoga-style clothes in case we are in an area that offers drop-in classes. Seek and ye shall find!
Food, of course, is my top priority and one that dominates all other packed items. Our dogs suffer the consequences, often being squeezed into one corner of the car to accommodate the ice chests and bags filled with “essential staples” as though we are traveling for a month with no access to ingredients.
I always research natural food markets in advance of our trips and have been pleasantly surprised at the selection in even some of the most remote areas. We are fortunate to have an RV with a fairly large pantry. We also have a grill stored there, which is most often our preferred form of cooking for dinner. Nothing beats fresh-caught trout and heirloom tomatoes when in season. And speaking of in season, I also seek out local farmers markets where we have found the best of the bounty from Maine to Mexico.
An example of our recent road trip from Baja to Colorado allowed us to shop at Coleman’s in Riverside, Whole Foods in Las Vegas, Roxy’s in Basalt, and the farmers’ market in Crested Butte. Our menus range from grass-fed beef burgers with local corn and salad; Colorado trout with quinoa and zucchini; grilled veggies with feta and pesto over linguini.
I’ll often make dessert with local berries topped with coconut yogurt I brought from home. Granted, we do have small kitchen in the Winnebago, which enables us to make more than stew over a campfire. But the idea is to prepare as best you can when on the road.
We also eat out. Plenty. If we are near a town, like Aspen, there are many wonderful choices to satiate our palates. But we also have a budget and the aforementioned location isn’t known for low-cost dining, so it’s even that much more important to do the research in advance. Often, we will buy a large veggie burrito, which can either be shared or eaten in two meals. They are hearty and travel well.
I do plan to start doing videos that show how you can improvise and literally “go with what you’ve got.” The other day for breakfast, I used some broccoli slaw from lunch at Whole Foods and sautéed it with my scrambled eggs. Watermelon can be grilled, and baby kale makes for a great pesto. It’s fun to think outside the cereal box and economical, too.
Sautéed Trout* with Zucchini Noodles
Serves 2.
I don’t have a “zoodle” maker in the RV so I thinly slice the zucchini. Some stores offer them already prepared. You can also substitute wild salmon for the trout.
2 filets rainbow trout
12 oz. zucchini noodles, or “zoodles”
1 tsp. fresh garlic
1 large lemon
1 Tbsp. shallot
1 cup green olives, pitted
1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil, extra virgin
In a large skillet add olive oil, allow to get hot.
Season trout liberally with salt and pepper or your favorite seasoning.
Sauté trout flesh side down, for 2 to 4 minutes, depending on thickness of fish, before flipping cook 2 to 3 minutes more then transfer to a plate to rest.
Turn heat down to medium-low in pan.
Add garlic and shallots and stir-fry until just translucent.
Add noodles and olives, stir fry until noodles are just soft.
Add lemon juice, remove from heat.
To serve, place noodles onto a plate and flake trout on top. Season to taste as needed and garnish with fresh chives or parsley if desired.
Grate Parmesan on top before serving.
*You can also prepare the fish on an outdoor grill.