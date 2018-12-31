I have a sweet tooth. I am certainly not alone here. The average amount of sugar consumption in the U.S. is a whopping 160 pounds per year. It’s no surprise sugar is addictive, oftentimes deemed as the “other white drug” in nutrition circles. Chocolate is one of my sweet loves, as is wine. Yes they both have purported health benefits, but they are still forms of sugar, and over the holidays each of them were ever more present.
I find that when I emphasize more vegetables in my diet, I tend not to have the sweet cravings as often. But I haven’t quit cold turkey so I’ve discovered alternative ways to enjoy my cake and eat it, too.
I’m sure you’ve heard about the Ketogenic Diet, which is all the rage right now. Since I’m not a proponent of any one diet (save Mediterranean), I don’t adhere to Keto’s entire protocol, but I have found my body has responded positively to its sweet alternatives.
Keto is short for ketosis. Ketosis is a metabolic state that occurs when a portion of the body’s energy comes from ketones (fat metabolism) in the blood rather than from glucose (sugar.)
According to Dr. Josh Axe, when the body is in a state of ketosis, it uses fat as fuel, including your own body fat. So with keto there is a shift from being a “sugar burner” (using energy from carbs,) to burning fat to use as energy instead.
The ketogenic diet was originally designed to mimic the same beneficial effects of fasting by severely limiting the amount of glucose consumed. Researchers discovered additional health benefits such as reducing body fat, suppressed appetite and improved support for healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels (European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, June 26, 2013.)
One of the sugar alternatives in the keto diet is stevia, a natural no-calorie sweetener. Although the stevia we consume most often is highly processed, it is actually extracted from the plant Stevia rebaudiana. Its leaves are between 15 and 30 times sweeter than sugar and has an “acquired” taste. It can be sold dry, powdered, or concentrated in liquid form. My favorite natural alternative is monk fruit extract, which doesn’t raise blood glucose like classic white sugar. The downside is it can be a little pricey.
Sugar alcohols are also seen in a variety of forms and are widely used among ketogenic dieters. The one major caveat to sugar alcohols is that they can cause digestive issues, some more severe than others. Since they can’t be metabolized by the body they end up traveling to your intestine where they can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, bloating, and cramping. I have used erythritol, which doesn’t adversely affect my system, but I try to stick with ingredients in their most natural form.
As we head into a new year, and possibly a few new habits, here’s a festive chocolate dessert to celebrate keeping your blood sugar in check. Don’t let the souffle part intimidate you!
Keto Chocolate Soufflé
Serves 4
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1/3 cup monk fruit sugar, plus extra for garnish (Lakanto is a brand I use. Get it at Whole foods or online)
5 oz. unsweetened chocolate
3 large egg yolks at room temperature
6 large egg whites
Accompaniment: coconut whipped cream
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Generously butter soufflé dish.
Melt the unsweetened chocolate in a double boiler or metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water (bain marie.) Stir constantly until fully melted.
Remove bowl from heat and whisk in yolks with a fork until almost hard.
Whisk whites with a pinch of salt in a large bowl with an electric mixer at high speed gradually adding the ⅓ cup monk fruit a little at a time, continuing to whisk until whites just hold stiff peaks.
Stir about 1 cup egg whites into chocolate mixture to lighten, then add the mixture to remaining whites, folding gently but thoroughly with a silicone spatula.
Pour into soufflé dish and run the end of your thumb around inside edge of soufflé dish (this will help soufflé rise evenly).
Bake in middle of oven until puffed and crusted on top but still jiggly in center, about 20 minutes. Serve immediately topped with coconut whipped cream and a sprinkle of monk fruit for crunch.
