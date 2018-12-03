Cranberries, those gorgeous crimson fruits we use most often during Thanksgiving and Christmas, mainly grow in the cooler regions of the world such as Canada, the United States and Europe. They have a tart taste and are loaded with antioxidants and many essential nutrients.
Cranberries have many health benefits, and you can make them a part of your daily diet by eating the whole berry, drinking the juice, or taking a supplement. Here are 10 health benefits of cranberries.
Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)
Cranberries can help block urinary tract infections. They contain proanthocyanidins (PAC), which help to prevent E. coli bacteria from sticking to the walls of the uterus and bladder. However, researchers at the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine found that while cranberry capsules can do this, cranberry juice is unlikely to have the same effect. This is because it takes a very high concentration of cranberry to prevent bacterial adhesion. The juices we drink do not contain such high amounts of PACs and they are usually loaded with sugar.
Cancer Laboratory studies have shown that cranberry extracts can prevent breast cancer cells from multiplying. Nutrients in cranberries can also help slow tumor progression, and they can have a positive impact on prostate, liver, breast, ovarian, and colon cancers.
Heart Disease
Cranberries are very good for the heart in several different ways. They help to lower the bad cholesterol levels that can clog the arterial walls. They also help to prevent plaque from forming on the arterial walls, which can lead to atherosclerosis, (the hardening of the arteries). As a result, your chances of a stroke are reduced, and if you have suffered from a stroke, cranberries can help you recover from it.
Kidney and Bladder
Cranberries contain citric acid and other nutrients that can prevent kidney stones, and other kidney and bladder problems.
Dental Issues
Consuming cranberries on a regular basis can help you to avoid dental problems such as gingivitis, gum disease, cavities and plaque build-up.
Weight loss
Cranberries are high in antioxidants, which help to flush out your system. This, in turn, improves your metabolism and digestive system so that you can begin to lose weight quicker.
Anti-Aging
The antioxidants contained in cranberries will help your body to get rid of the free radicals that contribute to the aging process. They will not only help your skin to look young, but your internal organs will also be able to function longer without problems. Just think of all the skin products using berry extracts now.
Mental Health
Cranberries can also help to lift your moods by relieving stress, anxiety and depression. Studies show that they are good for the brain and can help to improve your memory.
Immune System
The antioxidants work hard to flush out the harmful toxins that suppress the immune system. Once these are removed, your immune system will be strong so that you can ward off various illness or disease.
Skin conditions such as acne, dermatitis, psoriasis and eczema
All can be healed with the use of cranberries. For optimum health benefits, consume fresh cranberries and make your own juice at home with a juicer, or opt for unsweetened, 100 percent pure cranberry juice.
The fiber in cranberries is another big benefit, providing 20 percent of the daily recommended value in a one cup serving. One serving of cranberries also provides 24 percent of the daily value in vitamin C, along with vitamin E (alpha tocopherol), the only form of this powerful antioxidant actively maintained in the human body.
Cranberries can be frozen for several years. They usually reach their plump, firm, and red peak in October, just in time for holiday baking. Now is the time to buy these berries, spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet, freeze them until solid, and then pop them in a freezer bag. That way, you can enjoy cranberry salad in July as easily as the winter months.
Cranberry Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin – Serves 12
Brine
¼ cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup kosher salt
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
2 cups boiling water
12 ice cubes
Pork Loin and Stuffing
1 3-pound pork loin, trimmed
2 Tbsp. canola oil, divided
½ cup chopped pancetta or prosciutto
1½ cups chopped fresh cranberries (I use the pulse mode in food processor)
½ cup fresh coarse whole-wheat breadcrumbs or ground almonds for gluten-free
2 Tbsp. packed brown sugar
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary
¾ tsp. freshly ground pepper, divided
For Brine
Place ¼ cup brown sugar, salt and rosemary in a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Pour in boiling water and stir to dissolve. Stir in ice cubes.
To butterfly and brine pork
You're going to double butterfly the pork loin so it can be flattened, stuffed and rolled. To do that, you'll make two long horizontal cuts, one on each side, dividing the roast in thirds without cutting all the way through. Place the roast on a cutting board. Holding the knife blade flat, so it's parallel to the board, make a lengthwise cut into the side of the roast just above the center, stopping short of the opposite edge so that the flap remains attached. Rotate the tenderloin 180 degrees. Still holding the knife parallel to the cutting board, make a lengthwise cut into the side opposite the original cut, just below the center, taking care not to cut all the way through. Open up the two cuts so you have a large rectangle of meat. Cover with a sheet of plastic wrap and pound to an even thickness of about ½ inch. Place the butterflied pork in the brine, adding more water to cover, if necessary. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and no more than 4 hours.
To prepare stuffing
Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add pancetta (or prosciutto) and cook, stirring, until crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl along with any drippings from the pan. Stir in cranberries, breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons brown sugar and rosemary. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Remove pork from brine (discard brine); rinse well and thoroughly dry with paper towels. Season the pork with ½ teaspoon pepper. Spread the cranberry stuffing over the pork. Roll tightly and secure in 4 places with kitchen string. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork; brown on all sides, turning often, 5 to 8 minutes total. Place on the prepared baking sheet.
Roast the pork, turning twice, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat (not the stuffing) registers 140 degrees Fahrenheit, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Transfer to a clean cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve.
Make-Ahead Tip
Lightly wrap stuffed and tied pork loin and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature for about 20 minutes before proceeding with Step 6 and while the oven heats.