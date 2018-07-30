Most people are afraid of salt. You know how we became fat phobic? We’ve become salt phobic. We have the mistaken idea that we shouldn’t add salt to anything. Here’s my reminder: if you’re cooking with whole foods and you’re using good-quality salt, you don’t have to be phobic about it because it’s doing its job: balancing potassium and building flavor.
Sodium and potassium are dance partners like Fred and Ginger. You need each if you’re going to be in balance. If, on the one hand, you’re eating a lot of processed foods, loaded with sodium, you’re going to have excess sodium and not enough potassium. However, if you’re using sea salt in preparing beautiful fresh foods loaded with potassium, you can consciously consume adequate amounts of each mineral. A beautiful dance!
Still concerned about seasoning with salt? A recent post in the New York Times Well blog, A Low-Salt Diet May Be Bad for the Heart, states, “a diet that’s too low in sodium may actually increase the risk for cardiovascular disease, a review of studies has found.”
Are you concerned about getting enough iodine, essential to health, if using sea salt instead of iodized table salt? The good news: we only need 150 mcg’s daily, which is quite simple if you include iodine-rich foods such as cranberries; probiotic-rich foods such as organic yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut; goat cheese; organic potatoes (one of the richest sources of iodine in the vegetable kingdom!); and sea vegetables, such as kelp.
Table salt
Table salt is created by superheating natural salt to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, which destroys most beneficial compounds. Fortified with essential iodine, table salt is also bleached and devoid of trace elements, so it’s certainly not the healthiest salt you can shake. This type of salt can often contains additives to slow moisture absorption so it is easy to sprinkle in your salt shaker.
Some experts claim that this highly refined version of salt is responsible for many sodium-related health issues, whereas unrefined salts heal the body instead of harming it.
Sea salt
Most people are very familiar with sea salt. This salt comes from — you guessed it — the ocean and undergoes an evaporation process to separate the salt from the water. Sea salt contains a small amount of natural iodine, although not nearly as much as iodized salt. It is typically much less refined than table salt and comes in both fine and coarse varieties.
While sea salts are a great unrefined choice, unfortunately, pollution is steadily becoming a concern. Whereas ancient seas were once clean, we have sullied our ocean coastlines with pollutants like microplastics. While this is by no means a reason to give up sea salt — it’s good to keep yourself in the know and balance your sea salt consumption with other, earth-bound salts.
Himalayan Pink
These salts come from ancient seabeds in the Himalayan mountains. Their pink color comes from their rich iron content. This salt is, in fact, quite rich in minerals, containing all 84 essential trace elements required by your body. Pink salt can assist in many bodily functions, such as reducing muscle cramps, promoting blood sugar health and promoting healthy pH in your cells.
Many experts recommend pink salt as one of the healthiest salts you can consume. Its popularity has made it more affordable than other more exotic salts on the market.
Salt also plays a starring role in bringing out the flavor of food, moving the flavor to the front of the palate where it is best perceived. Think about those yummy salted chocolate caramels, for a sweet example.
Whenever I sauté — celery, carrot or whatever — I build flavor by adding another pinch of salt. If you just add salt when a soup is finished, you shortchange flavor. Yes, you might need a little at the end; but by adding those pinches of salt as you go along, you’re really letting the salt do its magic, and bringing out the natural flavor that’s already in the food.
Salted Chocolate Chunk Cookies
2 1/2 cups spelt or other whole grain flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
12 Tbsp. organic unsalted butter, melted
1/2 coconut or brown sugar
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
2 tsp. vanilla extract
8 ounces dark chocolate, chopped – I like big and small pieces – or chips work, too
Coarse sea salt for sprinkling
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet or two with parchment paper.
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt.
In the bowl of your electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until combined and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Beat in the egg and egg yolk until just combined. Beat in the vanilla extract. With the mixer on low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until just combined. Beat in the chopped chocolate.
Use an ice cream scoop or a spoon, scoop or drop 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of dough on to the baking sheet, leaving about 2 inches between. Sprinkle each dough ball with coarse salt.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until set in the center and slightly golden. Let cool completely. These are amazingly chewy once cooled.