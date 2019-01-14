It is time to shine a light on a wonderful way of preparing food and experiment with hearty, simple one-pot recipes — the slow cooker.
The reality is we are all too busy, and our “busyness” inevitably affects our cooking (and eating habits).
Did you know that over 30 percent of our calories are consumed away from home, and 40 percent of our food budget is spent on food we eat outside the house?
Food away from home is more expensive. It also tends to be higher in calories, fat, sugar and salt, and lower in fiber and nutrients.
One good way to eat healthier is to increase the number of meals we consume at home. And one of the best ways to increase the food we eat at home is to use a slow cooker. We can literally “set and forget” and have a delicious home-cooked meal waiting for us when we return from work.
Slow cooker meals are simple to prepare and convenient to clean up. They give us the best of both worlds — the possibility of eating a nutritious home-cooked meal without spending hours at the stove.
A 1965 ad for the Crockpot (brand name for slow cooker), which said it “cooks all day while the cook’s away” captured the idea perfectly. Not surprisingly, working women in America absolutely loved the concept and it sold millions.
Here are some of the key advantages of slow cooking:
—Nutrition. The main principle behind slow cooking is to cook fresh ingredients at a low temperature for a long time. The result is a dish that is rich in nutrients and retains the natural juices from your ingredients.
—Tenderizing. Less expensive or tough meats, such as chuck steaks, roast, and less-lean stewing beef, are tenderized through the long cooking process.
—Water-saving. There’s no need to scrub several pots and pans. In most cases, you’ll only have to wash the slow cooker and maybe a few prep utensils.
—Slow cookers use less energy than a standard electric oven. The slow cooker won’t heat the kitchen up the way a large oven will, a real plus on a hot summer day.
A slow cooker travels well. Take it from your kitchen to the office or party. Just plug it in and serve in a ceramic vessel – more nutritious than using non-stick ware like Teflon, which emits harmful chemicals when too hot, according to the Environmental Working Group.
—Convenience. A slow cooker can usually be left unattended all day for many recipes. You can put ingredients in it before going to work and come home to a simmering supper. And it frees your oven and stove top for other uses. It is a splendid choice for large gatherings or holiday meals. Many people swear by their slow cooker dressing or mashed potatoes.
Slow cooking continues to be extremely popular, with about 83 percent of families in the U.S. owning a slow cooker. And, of course, many of you are now into the Instant Pot, which has many more features than the Crockpot. Instant Pot is a multi-cooker that does the job of a slow cooker, electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, sauté/browning pan, and warming pot. It’s a single appliance that does the job of seven different kitchen appliances or tools. Sounds kind of impressive, right? If I hadn’t already invested in each of the above appliances independently, I might be tempted to splurge.
Slow Cooker Jamaican Chicken
Serves 6.
Sometimes, I omit the allspice and add a tablespoon of fresh ginger and cilantro.
Ingredients
3 pounds organic chicken drumsticks and thighs on the bone
2 teaspoons curry powder
1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
3/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 medium onion chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
1/2 cup red wine
1 1/2 cups 15 ounces black beans, pre-cooked and drained (you know Rancho Gordo is my fave)
1 1/2 cups 15 ounces diced organic tomatoes, undrained
Toss chicken with curry powder, thyme, allspice, red pepper flakes, black pepper and salt.
Heat oil in a large skillet. Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions are softened, about 3 minutes. Add chicken mixture to skillet and brown on both sides. Add wine and let cook for a few minutes. Add tomatoes and black beans and mix well. Transfer to crock pot and cook in high for 4-5 hours until tender and meat is falling off the bone. Alternatively, you can continue to cook the chicken on the stove top for about 25-30 minutes until chicken is done.