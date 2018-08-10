First salt, now sugar.
Did you know the average sugar consumption per person is 120 pounds per year? That’s a staggering number. Humans are genetically hard-wired to crave sugar, but too much of it can wreak havoc on our bodies.
Some nutritious foods such as fruit and milk contain naturally occurring sugars, but added sugars are sugars and syrups put in foods during preparation or processing or added at the table.
The American Heart Association's daily recommendation for added sugars is no more than six teaspoons of added sugars (or 25 grams) for women and nine teaspoons (or 36 grams) for men.
While it’s obvious that cookies, ice cream and cakes are sweet because of added sugars, there are other foods — such as savory sauces, popular condiments and whole-grain products — that might surprise you in terms of how much sugar they contain. Read on to learn about many unexpected foods that can be loaded with sugar.
Fruit Flavored Yogurt
At its essence, yogurt is a healthy food. It provides calcium, potassium, magnesium, protein and probiotics, those “friendly bacteria” important for gut health.
But whether it’s regular or Greek, many fruit-flavored varieties are loaded with added sugars. Even low-fat flavored yogurts can have as much as 33 grams of sugar per eight-ounce serving. (Note that some of this sugar — about nine to 16 grams per eight-ounce serving — is naturally occurring in the milk yogurt is made from, but the amount of added sugars in these sweetened yogurts can still easily equal the amount found in a doughnut.) Opt for unsweetened Greek yogurt and toss in some fruit of your choice.
Ketchup and barbecue sauce
‘Tis the season for grilling and with that comes a spread of sauces. You can’t help but surmise that the reason ketchup is the number one condiment is due to its sweet flavor. And just one tablespoon of store bought barbecue sauce can hold up to 5 grams of the sweet stuff, which is often times high fructose corn syrup. For a better option, make your own, or use mustard, which is practically free of sugar (not the honey-sweetened variety.) For an even healthier topping, enjoy some mashed avocado on your next burger or sandwich.
Granola
This is always high on the list. It might sound like a health food, but granola is often sweetened with added sugars like corn syrup, honey, dextrose, brown sugar and brown sugar syrup. Just a half-cup can deliver 3.5 teaspoons or 14 grams! And the oils used in packaged granola are usually highly inflammatory like canola or sunflower. Again, it helps to make your own (recipe included) to regulate the type and amount of sugar and oils used.
Bread
While you may know that jam on your toast has added sugars, you might not realize the toast itself is a culprit. A dietary staple, the average slice of processed bread can have as much as three grams of sugar. While some sugar is formed naturally in the baking process, it’s often added too. I am a terrible bread baker but have found a recipe which is yeast and sugar free. It contains nuts and seeds and is sublime with sweet potato on top (the ‘new’ avocado toast.)
These are just a few of the culprits where we may be consuming more sugar than we realize. The key takeaway here is to make your own sauces and staples or be a vigilant label reader at the supermarket. Of course, you’re most likely to find healthier options from local vendors at the farmers’ market, and you can speak directly to the producer about the contents and preparation.
Homemade Sugar and Oil Free Granola
I love playing with different ingredients when making my own granola. You can virtually use any type of nuts, seeds or even dried fruit (after baking) – just make sure that’s organic. By adding fresh fruit and unsweetened yogurt you have a healthier option for breakfast. Sometimes I top it with a green smoothie, too.
2 cups oats, dry
1/2 cup raw cashews
1/4 cup raw almonds, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup sesame or flax seeds
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
3 large egg whites
Preheat oven to 225 degrees F.
In large bowl, combine oats, nuts, seeds, cinnamon and salt.
In a mixing bowl, beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold egg whites into dry oat mixture. Stir gently until dry mixture is coated.
Turn oat and egg white mixture onto a cookie sheet (lined with parchment paper or a silpat liner).
Bake in preheated oven for 45-60 minutes, stirring every 20 minutes.
Store in an airtight container for 1-2 weeks.